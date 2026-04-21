NC Guard Unit Bound to its Community Opens Renovated Facility

Photo By Sgt. Wesley Riley | Distinguished guests from Wilkes county, construction representatives, and leaders of North Carolina National Guard complete a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the newly renovated armory in North Wilkesboro, NC, on February 26, 2026. This modernization will strengthen the North Carolina National Guard’s ability to train, mobilize, and respond to state and federal missions. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Wesley Riley) see less | View Image Page

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC - U.S. Army Soldiers from the 875th Engineer Construction Company gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony of their newly renovated armory in North Wilkesboro, NC, on February 26, 2026. This modernization will strengthen the North Carolina National Guard’s ability to train, mobilize, and respond to state and federal missions.

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Cory Wilmoth, 875th ECC first sergeant, has been working in this facility for 27 years. “I’ve been here longer than some people have been old!” said Wilmoth.

He referenced the unit’s deployments over the years, their support during natural disasters, as well as their involvement in community events and celebrations across Wilkes County.

“One of the best things about the 875th has been its relationship with the local community,” said Wilmoth. “This new building provides a unique opportunity to strengthen those bonds once again… This facility may be new but still holds the strong foundation and backbone the 875th has created for the last five decades. A hub for engagement.”

The ceremony was attended by three members who have previously served or are currently serving Wilkes County in the state senate, including current North Carolina State Senator Eddie Settle, Shirley Randalman, who served the county in the NC senate from 2013 to 2019 and now serves on the county commission, and Lt. Col. Dan Soucek who served from 2011 to 2013, and currently serves as the North Carolina National Guard Director of Government Affairs. They expressed their appreciation for this renovation being completed.

“The National Guard has worked tirelessly to make this a great space for the housing and training of our Guardsmen…. This is a great opportunity for our county,” said Randalman.

“This facility will serve us well in this state and in this county,” said Settle.

Mr. Kenny Cook, Director of the Construction Facility Management Office for the North Carolina National Guard, reflected on how this facility was his first armory as a newly commissioned officer in the National Guard. He highlighted some of the important details of the 12,346 square foot renovation which included the construction of a new 1,936 square foot storage building, 5,000 square feet of new parking, restoring original resting beams, a complete modernization of all plumbing, mechanical, electrical, and communication systems and completing a stream restoration to expand the lifespan of the maintenance training bay.

This is “a facility that reflects and supports the strength of the men and women within its walls,” said Cook. “We, hand over a facility that is as resilient as the soldiers it houses. May it serve you as well as you have served the state and Nation.”

The 875th ECC will continue to serve the county, state and nation as they are now stewards of this renovated facility. Amidst an ever-changing operational environment, at home or abroad, the North Carolina National Guard continues to modernize and adapt as a ready and reliable force.