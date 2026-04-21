Fort Leonard Wood to host 2026 Protection Senior Leader Forum, focus on formation based layered protection

Courtesy Photo | Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders are set to host...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders are set to host the third annual Protection Senior Leader Forum April 28-29, 2026, on the installation and virtually through a video conference application. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders are set to host the third annual Protection Senior Leader Forum April 28-29, 2026, on the installation and virtually through a video conference application.

According to Col. Joe Elsner, Transformation Integration Division director, the theme of this year’s PSLF is the integration of formation based layered protection and how to operationalize the warfighting function.

“It is important to understand how we protect the commander’s ability to accomplish their objectives on the modern battlefield,” he said.

The two-day forum is designed to facilitate dialogue between Army senior leaders and subject matter experts regarding MSCoE’s vision for protection through presentations and panels featuring leadership from across the operational and institutional force.

“Throughout the senior leader forum, we will hear from Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, Future Capabilities Directorates concepts division chief, and other leaders that have executed protection in recent exercises,” Elsner said.

The agenda includes a U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command overview, threat briefing, Transformation and Lessons Learned Management, commonly known as TLLM, briefing, and warfighting systems panel.

“Our goal is to present and drive dialogue about protection.We want to understand how we can help and support the operational force with the protection challenges they face,” Elsner said.