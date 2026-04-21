Honoring Valor: North Carolina National Guardsman Receives Purple Heart

Photo By Sgt. Brittany Burton | Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt (Left), NC Adjutant General present U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Hunt (right), 130th Military History Detachment, the Purple Heart at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, NC on March 6, 2026. The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still presented to American service members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, NC – Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard’s 130th Military History Detachment, 60th Troop Command, normally record other unit’s history, but U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Hunt, a historian in the 130th MHD, added to their own as he was presented the Purple Heart on March 6, 2026, at the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, NC.

An Afghanistan Veteran, Sgt. Hunt received the Purple Heart for wounds during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in 2019 while serving in the Georgia Army National Guard. This storied decoration is the oldest award still presented to American service members; given to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in combat.

The ceremony was an opportunity for the NCNG to learn about the origins of the Purple Heart, highlight the valor and service of Sgt. Hunt, and recount some of the events that led to him receiving the medal. It was also an important opportunity to join his peers, as several NCNG Purple Heart recipients in attendance were recognized. “I truly appreciate the past Purple Heart recipients here today… Without Soldiers like you, we would not be the greatest country in the world. I truly appreciate you, your sacrifice, and your service to this great Nation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, who served as the presiding officer for the ceremony.

“I’ve conducted a lot of ceremonies in the past and I will say this one has a very special meaning to me,” said Gen. Hunt. “Although The Purple Heart is not really a medal you want to receive, it’s a medal that tells a story. A story of courage. A story of sacrifice. A story of selfless courage.”

Sgt. Hunt was part of a Special Forces Operational Detachment conducting a 48-hour partnered operation with Afghan Coalition forces to destroy Islamic State group – Khorisan, or ISIS-K elements. When his squad came under attack, Sgt. Hunt returned fire and neutralized threats. When an Improvised Explosive Device ignited, Sgt. Hunt temporarily lost consciousness, eventually resulting in his receiving the Purple Heart. Despite experiencing physical and mental effects from the blast, he continued to lead his team and stay in the fight for the next two days. As the medal was pinned to Sgt. Hunt’s uniform, he symbolically joined the previous recipients, who “embrace Staff Sgt. Hunt in another brotherhood of our Army,” said Gen. Hunt.

As a historian, Sgt. Hunt made the connection of how the 130th MHD attended the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge the previous weekend. This historic battleground commemorates the first major victory of American Patriots in the Revolutionary War, in 1776, and not long after, General George Washington established the Badge of Military Merit (now known as the Purple Heart).

“I think it’s interesting and it feels incredibly powerful this medal is one of the very few tangible things to our current army from that very earliest day of the patriot revolution,” said Sgt. Hunt. “With this link in my mind, I would like to say that I am incredibly humbled to receive this medal. I feel as though all of us who were there… that day in… Afghanistan, were doing the job we all signed up to do as infantrymen.”

The Purple Heart remains a solemn reminder and powerful distinction of the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served and defended our nation. While an exact number of recipients by location is difficult to confirm, it is estimated that over 12,000Purple Hearts have been awarded to service members wounded or killed in Afghanistan since 2001. Sgt. Hunt joins 39 current NCNG Service Members and employees who have received the Purple Heart.