Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, cuts ribbon with...... read more read more Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, cuts ribbon with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Peake, 45th Force Support Squadron commander, signifying grand opening of newly renovated Patrick Space Force Base fitness center basketball court, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen). see less | View Image Page

Award-winning performance of support roles across the Delta Your browser does not support the audio element.

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 45th Contracting Squadron and 45th Force Support Squadron form part of the Space Launch Delta 45 team that helps deliver critical payloads to orbit.



The 45th Contracting Squadron earned 10 awards at the Space Systems Command level. The 45th Force Support Squadron captured 21 of 42 A1 functional awards at the SSC level, including two that went to the 45th Contracting Squadron.



This past year, the 45th Contracting Squadron finished a two-year $4 billion operational source selection. The squadron solicited solutions to a problem and reviewed every applicant. It marked the largest operational source selection in U.S. Space Force history.



The team also managed contracts that supported the record-breaking 109-launch year. Those contracts totaled $697 million in fiscal 2025 and ranked second highest in the Department of the Air Force.



Overall, the team applied for 18 functional contracting awards and won 10. One of those winners, the Outstanding Contracting Civilian in Training package, advanced to the Department of the Air Force level, where Kristen McClelland took first place. Separately, A1 personnel embedded in the 45th Contracting Squadron earned two A1 2025 functional awards.



When asked what sets the 45th Contracting Squadron apart from its peers, U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Xavier Robertson, senior enlisted leader of the 45th Contracting Squadron, credited the unit’s people.



“I think there is a sense of friendly competition throughout the unit,” he said. “Everyone pushes themselves to excel and refuses to accept satisfactory performance, whether civilian or military. When you have that camaraderie and friendly competition, you also have that fire for self-improvement that creates a positive culture for professional development.”



The 45th Force Support Squadron also collected multiple 2025 awards. Over the past year, the unit finished a $1 million renovation of the base fitness center’s basketball court. It broke ground on new beach houses and upgraded its infrastructure for hosting base events. The squadron maintained the largest Morale, Wellness and Recreation fund among all continental United States bases, raising $2.18 million.



The unit submitted 32 applications for 2025 A1 functional awards and won 21. Because it earned top unit honors the previous year, the 45th Force Support Squadron could not compete for that award again. That rule did not prevent the squadron from excelling in other categories.



“We didn’t take an off-season just because we weren’t eligible to compete for the installation award,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kenny Medina, 45th Force Support Squadron director of operations. “By no means were we complacent. Everyone was eager to put their best foot forward, and I think that mindset ensured our teammates received recognition for everything they do.”



When the awards arrived, Maj. Medina said a feeling of relief and appreciation swept through the Force Support Squadron. These award cycles give both the 45th Contracting Squadron and 45th Force Support Squadron motivational fuel they will draw on throughout the new year.