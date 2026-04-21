Knight Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Ashley Knight graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 23, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Ashley Knight graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Apprentice Ashley Knight graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 23, 2026.

Knight, 23, of Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, said the recognition carries a personal meaning tied to identity and the standard she now represents.

“Receiving this award was never the goal,” Knight said. “To me, it means I have the opportunity to represent what it takes to be part of the world’s greatest Navy. I carry it with pride, but I also know the hard work doesn’t stop here. This is just the beginning.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

For Knight, the path to the Navy began years earlier but took shape after moving to the United States.

“I had considered joining the Australian Navy after high school, but I chose to pursue a trade first,” she said. “When I moved to the United States to be with my husband, I had a fresh start. The motivation to serve never went away, and I knew it was time to follow through. Having my family name on my chest now means everything to me. It’s something I take pride in, and it’s why I knew this was the right step.”

Knight graduated from Mount View High School and completed a traineeship in automotive glazing before working as an automotive technician. In that role, she handled complex repairs and took on leadership responsibilities within her workshop.

That experience, she said, carried directly into training.

“You learn to be precise and accountable for your work,” Knight said. “That attention to detail carried into what I was doing here at boot camp.”

Support from her husband remained a constant throughout her transition into military life.

“He’s been my biggest support from the start,” she said. “Through every challenge leading up to boot camp and during training, he kept pushing me forward and reminding me what I was capable of.”

She credited her Recruit Division Commanders—Chief Culinary Specialist Alejandra Rodriguez, Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Lara, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Daniel Vance and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Scott Hunt—with setting the tone for the division.

“They pushed us every day and held us to a high standard,” Knight said. “That consistency made a difference in how we developed as a team.”

She also pointed to the mentorship and example set by Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Andujar, whose presence and professionalism stood out to her during training.

“Their presence alone raised the standard,” Knight said. “The way they carried themselves every day made you want to match that level. It pushed everyone to be better.”

Knight said the most difficult part of training was maintaining a steady mindset under pressure.

“You’re put in situations that test you mentally,” she said. “There are moments when your mind wants to stop, but you have to stay focused and remind yourself why you’re here. I learned to reset, take a breath and recalibrate.”

That discipline, she said, was reinforced long before arriving at RTC.

“Those values were already part of my life,” Knight said. “They’re what helped me get through training and get to this point.”

Following graduation, Knight will attend Aviation Structural Mechanic “A” school for technical training in aircraft maintenance and repair.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.