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    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award

    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award

    Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., right, commanding general, Marine...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC. - Marines assigned to Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Regional Personnel Administration Center (RPAC) received the calendar year 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award for their efficient work ethic and support across five installations.

    Every year, units throughout the Marine Corps receive performance evaluations to determine the most statistically productive unit, Master Gunnery Sgt. Jose Morales, the senior enlisted leader for MCIEAST RPAC, explained.

    Some aspects taken into consideration for the award are the number of commands supported, the number of individual service member payrolls managed, and the number of Marine Corps Total Force System records maintained. MCIEAST RPAC managed the highest performance level across the board in 2025.

    The commanding general of MCIEAST-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., and senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Wesley O. Turner II presented the award to the RPAC Marines during a section fun day to celebrate the accomplishment.

    “A large part of you receiving this award was because of how you treated the customers,” Rizzo said. “You treat every person, no matter who it is, like they’re the most important customer, and in that moment, they are.”

    While the command knew about the award they had won, the Marines were not aware until the commanding general arrived.

    “It feels fantastic [getting the award], because I didn’t know we were even going to get this, so it just came out as a surprise when the general, sergeant major and everyone out here came out to congratulate us on winning the award,” said Sgt. Eh Shee, an administrative specialist with MCIEAST RPAC.

    The award given to the MCIEAST RPAC marks a significant event for administrative Marines at MCB Camp Lejeune, recognizing their hard work and responsibilities in aiding service members and their families.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 563323
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award, by LCpl Grace Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award
    MCIEAST RPAC Receives 2025 Personnel Administration Center of the Year Award

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    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Fun Day
    Payroll
    Administration
    PAC of the Year

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