MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood command team addresses continued transformation at town hall

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders provided an update on several key topics, during a town hall for the installation’s workforce April 20, 2026, at the Main Post Chapel.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, started the discussion by thanking attendees for their continued work on topics covered in previous town halls.

“The pace has been fast, but you have stepped up. You all have done a great job and continue to,” Beck said. “Please stay steady in the saddle.”

The first topic highlighted focused on MSCoE’s three Transformation and Lessons Learned Management teams of: TLLM-EUCOM, European Command; TLLM-INDO-PACOM, Indo-Pacific Command; and TLLM-WHC, Western Hemisphere Command.

“They have been out and about plugged into our operational force since we talked last time,” Beck said. “Our integration with the current operating environment is significant.”

He noted the modernization of MSCoE’s three regiments and protection posture, crediting Fort Leonard Wood personnel as the driving force behind this transformation.

“All of you, even if you don't realize it, you are a part of that,” Beck said. “We're making changes across doctrine, organization and training leader development. Our commandants and their teams are making changes to what we're teaching, our professional military education and our functional courses — in the matter of days and weeks, not years. We are helping the Army close gaps.”

Other highlights included the opening of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital and ongoing family housing construction.

“Our brand-new hospital has been open about three weeks now. (MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala) and I were there this morning. It’s just a totally different facility,” Beck said. “And we have started on the new houses,” referring to the [56 new homes](https://www.army.mil/article/289506/fort_leonard_wood_leaders_break_ground_on_56_new_homes) being built in Fort Leonard Wood’s Woodlands housing area.

“There is a lot of progress going on and you guys should be really proud of it — it's because of you all.”

Beck then opened the floor for questions. One discussion point involved the regulation governing off-post uniform wear.

In March, the U.S. Army Combined Arms Command, MSCoE’s higher headquarters, issued guidance restricting the wear of military uniforms off post.

“I understand it is a little bit of an inconvenience, but this is about force protection,” Beck said.

Arzabala concluded the town hall by introducing his successor, the incoming top enlisted Soldier of MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood — Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings.

“This week we took him around to see everything, and he is eager to serve here,” Arzabala said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:48 Story ID: 563321 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood command team addresses continued transformation at town hall, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.