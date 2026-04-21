Naval Medical Forces Development Command prepares for key accreditation visit

Photo By Chief Petty Officer David Kolmel | Naval Medical Forces Development Command headquarters building, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, is shown, on Dec. 4, 2023. NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel) see less | View Image Page

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FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC), along with its main and branch campuses, will undergo institutional re-accreditation by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) from early June through early August 2026.

The comprehensive evaluation includes the NMFDC main campus, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), and their respective detachments. The COE visit is integral to reaffirming the command’s institutional accreditation, which it has successfully maintained for more than 40 years.

Recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national authority on quality education, the COE serves as a gold standard for evaluating institutional excellence. The council grants accreditation to non-degree and applied associate degree-granting postsecondary educational institutions. This accreditation is crucial for service members as it facilitates the transfer of credit from military transcripts to civilian colleges and universities.

Occurring every two to six years, this critical evaluation process assists Navy Medicine in identifying areas of excellence and opportunities for continuous improvement across its training programs.

In a preface to the command's self-study report, Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, NMFDC Commander, emphasized the value of the process in aligning training with operational needs.

"This Self-Study Report reflects NMFDC's unwavering commitment to excellence in medical occupational training and our continued institutional accreditation," Brafford stated. "We are confident that the quality improvement insights gained through this process will enhance our ability to support the health and readiness of our service members."

Brafford also said the self-study is already informing the command's strategic planning and resource allocation, ensuring training programs remain adaptable to evolving operational requirements.

The evaluation will encompass a wide range of programs overseen by NMFDC and its subordinate commands, including NMLPDC’s Hemodialysis Technician and Optician programs, and NMOTC’s institutes, such as the Surface Warfare Medical Institute, Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, and Naval Undersea Medical Institute.

As part of the reaffirmation process, the COE invites stakeholders to provide comments or grievances to the council representatives prior to the visit, by calling (800) 917-2081.

The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel.