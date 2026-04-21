First-grade teachers at DoWEA Elliott Elementary build strong reading foundations through phonics

Courtesy Photo | First-grade students at Elliott Elementary School in the DoWEA Southeast District participate in a phonics lesson, practicing phoneme patterns and word building on whiteboards while a student models writing words on the interactive display, April 2026. This daily instruction supports foundational reading skills by helping students connect sounds to letters and apply their learning in an engaging, collaborative classroom environment. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. (Photo credit: Dr. Koenig) see less | View Image Page

MCAS BEAUFORT, S.C. — First-grade teachers at Elliott Elementary School in the DoWEA Southeast District are building strong foundations in early literacy by prioritizing daily phonics and phonological awareness instruction — essential skills that support lifelong reading success and informed citizenship.

Through intentional, structured literacy practices, students engage in foundational skills such as phoneme isolation, blending, substitution and categorization. These daily routines help students develop a deep understanding of how sounds work within words, strengthening their ability to decode and read with confidence.

In Elliott Elementary’s first-grade classrooms, phonics instruction is embedded throughout the literacy block. Teachers provide explicit, systematic instruction while also creating opportunities for students to actively apply these skills in meaningful reading and speaking tasks.

“Building a strong phonics foundation is critical at this stage,” said Chris Humphries, a first-grade teacher at Elliott Elementary. “When students understand how sounds work, they become more confident and capable readers.”

As students grow in their phonics knowledge, teachers intentionally connect these skills to authentic reading experiences. Using texts from the curriculum, students apply their decoding skills in context, strengthening both fluency and comprehension. This integration supports students in retelling stories, identifying key details and making meaning from what they read.

“We are very intentional about connecting phonics to real reading,” said Madie Andew, another first-grade teacher. “Students are not just learning sounds in isolation — they are using those skills to understand and talk about texts.”

Teachers have observed that this consistent focus on foundational skills leads to increased student confidence and engagement. As students become more proficient in decoding, they are more willing to take risks, participate in discussions and read independently.

Elliott Elementary ensures instruction meets the needs of every learner through targeted support and differentiated practice. Students who need additional help receive guided intervention, while those ready for greater challenge are given opportunities to extend their learning.

“Our goal is to ensure every student is growing,” said Brittany Laurido, a first-grade teacher at Elliott Elementary. “By meeting students where they are, we can support their progress and help them build the skills they need to be successful readers.”

Strong phonics instruction forms a cornerstone of early literacy development and prepares students to engage with increasingly complex texts. At Elliott Elementary, first-grade teachers are creating a structured and supportive environment where all students can build the skills, confidence and enthusiasm needed to become successful, independent readers — ready for the civic understanding and classical learning that define DoWEA’s mission.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.