African Lion 26: Airmen participate in largest Joint military exercise in Africa Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Air Force Airmen are slated to join Allied and partner nation military forces for exercise African Lion 2026 (AL26), scheduled April 20 to May 8.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest premier joint annual exercise, bringing together over 30 nations and approximately 4,500 participants for military training operations across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. The exercise highlights the U.S. Air Force's "Total Force" integration, with approximately 100 active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve personnel participating.



Air Force Reserve participating units include the 88th Aerial Port Squadron and the 514th Force Support Squadron. The 88th APS will work alongside the U.S. Marine Corps' 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces to complete training objectives and execute real-world exercise support operations.



Air National Guard units from multiple states are also scheduled to participate, including the 123rd Air Control Squadron, 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, and 235th Combat Air Operations Squadron in Morocco, with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, and 243rd Combat Air Operations Squadron training in Tunisia.



Active-duty participation includes the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, from Ramstein Air Base, which will support integrated operations training and information and [data sharing via Link-16 Morocco](https://www.usafe.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4458784/us-morocco-integrate-link-16-capability-during-african-lion-26-planning-event/), and the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, which will be in Tunisia for a command post exercise.



"African Lion showcases the dynamic capabilities of our Total Force Airmen," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason Hinds, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander. "AL26 is a critical opportunity to enhance readiness and our ability to operate seamlessly with our African and international partners in a complex, multi-domain environment.”



AL26 is an AFRICOM-led exercise, executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), designed to strengthen interoperability among participants, including NATO Allies, and build readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world. The multinational collaboration of AL26 reinforces the coalition network, guaranteeing the U.S. access and influence necessary to counter malign actor advances on partner resources and sovereign interests.



The exercise will test a range of capabilities across the land, air, maritime, space and cyberspace domains. Through this Joint training, the U.S. Air Force will strengthen its own readiness while increasing the capability of partner nations to counter regional threats and promote stability. The integration of more than 4,500 participants is a testament to the shared commitment to security and cooperation in the region.



Additional AL26 content can be found [here](https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/africanlionex). For more information, please contact the USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs office at[usafepao.pao@us.af.mil](https://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Ausafepao.pao%40us.af.mil "mailto:usafepao.pao@us.af.mil").