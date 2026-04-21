75th Anniversary of the Battle of Kap'yong: Remembering the Commonwealth Stand That Saved Seoul Your browser does not support the audio element.

Seventy-five years ago today, the Chinese launched their Spring Offensive on April 22, 1951, a massive counterattackwith the primary goal of recapturing Seoul. One axis of their assault ran through the Kap’yong, now Gapyeong, Valley which was defended by ROK Army troops. Faced with overwhelming odds, the ROK forces were pushed back. Following the collapse of the ROK forces, the 27th British Commonwealth Infantry Brigade, which included the 2d Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI), the 3d Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (3 RAR), and the 16th Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery, was rushed to the Kap’yong Valley to establish a defensive line.





The Australians on Hill 504 bore the initial brunt of the attack from the Chinese force. On the night of April 23, the Australians repelled massive assaults, calling in artillery on their own positions to break the attacks. After stalling the Chinese for two days, the Australians were forced to withdraw, leaving the Canadians on Hill 677 exposed and surrounded.



Throughout the night of April 24 and into April 25, the 2 PPCLI faced relentless assaults from the Chinese forces. The fighting was intense and often at close quarters. In a desperate move, Captain J.G.W. Mills called for an artillery strike from the New Zealander gunners on his own company's position to break up a Chinese attack. The gamble paid off, as the entrenched Canadians survived the barrage while the attacking Chinese forces were devastated. By the morning of April 25th, ANZAC Day, the Chinese forces retreated.



Despite being heavily outnumbered and cut off from supplies, the Australians and Canadians held their ground. Their heroic stand at Kap’yong was instrumental in blunting the Chinese offensive and preventing a breakthrough on the UN's central front, which ultimately saved Seoul from capture. Chinese casualties were estimated as 2000 killed, and nearly 4000 wounded.



The battle came at a cost though, with 10 Canadians killed and 23 wounded, and 32 Australians killed, 59 wounded, and 3 missing. In recognition of their extraordinary bravery, the 2d Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and the 3d Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment were awarded the United States Presidential Unit Citation. The Battle of Kap’yong is now regarded as one of the most famous battles in the Korean War. On April 24, the UK, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand Embassies will hold ceremonies at Gapyeong honoring this battle and the Soldiers who fought there.