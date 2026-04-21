Red River, Texas A&M Forest Service hosts ninth annual Wildland Fire Training

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Depot Commander Col. Denis J. Fajardo greets students attending the FI‑210 Wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination course at Elliott Lake. This is the depot’s ninth year hosting the event with the Texas A&M Forest Service. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — Approximately 35 students and instructors gathered at Red River Army Depot’s Elliott Lake from March 2–6 for the annual Wildland Fire Training Event, jointly hosted by the depot and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Now in its ninth year, the academy has become a cornerstone training opportunity for agencies across the region working to strengthen wildland fire investigation capabilities.

This year’s academy focused exclusively on the FI‑210 Wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination course, an essential National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) class designed to strengthen investigative skills for law enforcement personnel responsible for determining how wildland fires start.

The FI‑210 course was the only class offered this year due to elevated fire danger across the region. Many fire departments were required to maintain heightened readiness, and several students and instructors were deployed to active wildfires burning across the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma.

Despite these challenges, the academy successfully delivered a full week of hands‑on, and classroom instruction led by the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Department.

“This training is one of the most important partnerships we maintain each year,” said Dennis Kuykendall, natural resources manager, Red River Army Depot. “Wildland fire investigation is a critical skill set, and hosting FI‑210 at Elliott Lake allows us to support agencies across the region while strengthening our own readiness.”

Students participated in live‑fire exercises, investigative simulations, and classroom sessions that emphasized evidence collection, burn pattern analysis, and interagency coordination. Participants represented multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Insurance – State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

RRAD’s Elliott Lake facilities, managed by the depot’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program, provided an ideal setting for the training. MWR staff supported the event throughout the week by providing meals and facility support to students and instructors.

“Red River Army Depot is proud to support this mission and the professionals who protect our communities,” said Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander of Red River. “Even with active wildfires pulling resources across the state, these students showed tremendous commitment by completing this demanding course.”

The annual training event reflects a long‑standing collaboration between Red River and the Texas A&M Forest Service to enhance regional wildfire response and investigative capability. Tuition for the academy is provided at no cost, ensuring broad access for agencies across Texas and neighboring states.