68th Rescue Squadron completes annual Combat Leader Course

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron discuss a plan on how to proceed during a confined space rescue scenario at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Arizona, March 31, 2026. The discussion ensured alignment on entry points, hazards and casualty locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron discuss a plan on...... read more read more

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron completed the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, 2026, enhancing their operational readiness and leadership skills through a series of simulated mission objectives to test both their tactical proficiency and decision-making under pressure.

The roughly two-month course included a mix of training scenarios and prioritized four mission objectives: search and rescue operations, confined space rescue missions, mass casualty extraction training and recovery mission practice. These simulations were crafted to replicate the conditions Airmen may experience in real world combat and humanitarian scenarios, reinforcing the squadron’s readiness for any contingency. The course is required for Pararescuemen to advance in their career development and for deployment preparation.

The majority of scenarios took place at Davis-Monthan, though one scenario–confined spaces–was organized at the nearby Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita, offering a unique environment for Pararescue teams to practice their skills.

Each scenario focused on a different concept. Search and rescue training required participants to locate and recover simulated isolated personnel under time constraints while navigating difficult terrain and coordinating as a team. Extraction training focused on rapid planning and execution to remove personnel and equipment from contested areas, where speed and stealth are critical. Confined spaces tested Pararescuemen in narrow, hazardous environments, emphasizing precision, communication and problem-solving under pressure. Finally, mass casualty recovery integrated all skills, requiring coordinated team efforts to recover personnel and assets in complex, hostile conditions.

“This training is as real as it gets,” said Chief Master Sgt. Zach Hill, 68th rescue squadron senior leader. “From the moment we got the ‘go,’ we were constantly making decisions that had consequences. Operating the drone to clear the route, gaining access through technical means, and then immediately switching to provide medical care while watching for threats, it tests every skill we have. You can’t replicate this kind of stress in a classroom; you have to live it. It’s tough, but it’s what makes us ready for anything.”

The CLC underscores Davis-Monthan’s commitment to producing mission-ready Airmen capable of executing complex rescue operations in contested environments. By integrating tactical proficiency with leadership development, the 68th Rescue Squadron ensures forces remain prepared to respond rapidly and effectively across the full spectrum of operations.

“The Combat Leader Course is where we forge the next generation of team leaders for Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR),” said Lt. Col. Thomas Haney, the 68th Rescue Squadron’s commander. “We place our Pararescuemen in the most demanding scenarios because, on the worst day of someone’s life, they need the absolute best. This course ensures our operators are not only masters of their craft but also decisive leaders capable of executing complex rescue missions under extreme pressure.”