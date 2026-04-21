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    CNATT Unit Oceana welcomes new leadership

    CNATT Unit Oceana welcomes new leadership

    Photo By Jerron Barnett | NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. -- Official portrait of Cmdr. Richard Duchnowski. On...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Mull 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    CNATT Unit Oceana welcomes new leadership
    NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. – Commander Rich S. Duchnowski relieved Cmdr. Alexa Striba during a change of command ceremony for Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Oceana April 17.

    Captain Michael A. Polito, CNATT commander, presided over the event and was the guest speaker.

    During her remarks, Striba thanked the CNATTU Oceana staff for their support during her three-year tour.

    “CNATTU Oceana has been the highlight of my career. I got to work with a diverse team of staff, Sailors, Marines, and civilians,” Striba said. “I know we are the best of the best because of my staff’s dedication, expertise, and leadership. Seeing students grow in skill and confidence while directly contributing to fleet readiness was incredibly rewarding.”

    She added; “It has been an honor to serve alongside you here at CNATTU Oceana. I’ve seen your skill, your dedication, and your heart and sometimes, your ability to handle things I never thought possible. Remember, the strength of this team isn’t in one person, it’s in all of you, working together, supporting each other, and holding each other to the highest standard. You don’t just train Sailors and Marines here; you shape leaders, set the bar, and you hold the future! As I pass the watch, keep that spirit alive. Stay sharp, stay proud, and keep striving for excellence because that’s what makes this crew extraordinary. I am proud of every one of you, and I will carry the lessons, laughter, and memories from this team with me always. Thank you for making this mission and this place truly unforgettable.”

    Striba will retire after serving over three decades of Naval service.

    Her last remarks to her successor, Duchnowski, were, “I couldn’t ask for a better executive officer. Keep proving every day why you were made to command. Keep listening, keep deciding, and trust your crew. You’ve got skills, now trust yourself.”

    Duchnowski, a New Jersey native, served as CNATTU Oceana’s XO for the past 16 months. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1995 and started his naval career at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Aviation Electronics Technician A-school at Pensacola, Florida. Duchnowski was selected as “Sailor of the Year” in 2006 and awarded the rank of chief petty officer. Later in 2009, he would be commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program.

    He elaborated on his excitement in becoming the unit’s commanding officer.

    “I’m truly honored and humbled to have this opportunity to lead at this level and I’m ready to get to work!” Duchnowski said. “I’m most excited about making a difference and working alongside great Sailors, Marines, and civilians, building this command into what others will emulate and look to for guidance and results.”

    Duchnowski shared a final thought regarding Striba and her leadership.

    “Thank you for your leadership, your example and for leaving this command stronger and ready for what lies ahead,” Duchnowski said. “You have set a standard that I am committed to upholding and building upon!”

    CNATTU Oceana staff also welcomed Cmdr. Douglas Kesterson, who reported as the unit’s new executive officer.

    CNATTU Oceana is a training unit within the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training domain, located at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia. Its mission is to support the Department of War by providing specialized technical training to aviation maintenance professionals for F/A-18 Hornets, and automated test equipment in direct support of genuine and emerging fleet requirements.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:45
    Story ID: 563279
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNATT Unit Oceana welcomes new leadership, by PO1 Aaron Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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