310TH CELEBRATES THE 118TH ARMY RESERVE BIRTHDAY

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | Sunday, April 19th, members of the 310th HHC celebrated the Army Reserve’s 118th birthday. Soldiers, Civilians, family, and friends celebrated the milestone with a ceremony highlighting the heart of the organization - People. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | Sunday, April 19th, members of the 310th HHC celebrated the Army Reserve’s 118th...... read more read more

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Sunday, April 19th, members of the 310th HHC celebrated the Army Reserve’s 118th birthday. Soldiers, Civilians, family, and friends celebrated the milestone with a ceremony highlighting the heart of the organization - People.

In total, the event consisted of four promotions and one reenlistment:

1st Lt. Jehu Siang was promoted to the rank of Captain by his parents, Siang Mang, Cherry Nuam, and his wife, Lang Mawi.

1st. Lt. Caleb Marine was promoted to the rank of Captain by family friend and Vietnam veteran Mr. George Emrich. Also present were brother, 1st Lt. Patrick Marine; niece, Reagan; nephew, Isaac; grandmother, Carol Simmons; and mother, Sonja Marine.

Staff Sgt. Raphael Eckford was promoted to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class by his recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class (Ret) Calvin Sanders, and joined by Sgt. 1st Class (Ret) Jeremy Lee, his girlfriend Ashton, and his daughters, Navy and Lennox. Sgt. Kernisha Douge was promoted to the rank of Staff Sgt. by former Army Spc. Guillermo Rivas.

Finally, Sgt. Shaquille Bell was readministered his oath by HHC Company Commander Capt. Zachary Grimes. Sgt. Bell is an 88M Motor Transport Operator from the HHC SPO section. He was joined by his mother, Marilyn Johnson; his grandmother, Gloria Johnson; his brother, Jalen Bell; his girlfriend, Destiny; and his children: Aiden, Andrew, Sevyn, Avah, and Zakiah.

Distinguished guest speaker Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson—former Deputy Commanding General of the V Corps, and President of the Association of the United States Army Indiana Chapter—delivered remarks prior to the cake cutting.

The birthday cake, in keeping with tradition, was cut by the unit's most junior and senior members present: Maj. Stephen Ninesling and Pfc. Laura Rodriguez.

Special thanks to Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Pickett and the AUSA Indiana chapter for their support and collaboration in making the event happen.