CCAD Engineering Leverages Mobile Blue Light Scanning for AH-64 Field Inspection Your browser does not support the audio element.

This article was written in collaboration with Doug Cook, chief of the Manufacturing Engineering Branch.



Corpus Christi Army Depot, TEXAS-- As the Army transforms, the Corpus Christi Army Depot continues to adapt to meet the requirements of the future mission. The CCAD Production Engineering team recently demonstrated that depot-level precision is now mobile, no longer confined to the hangar.



In collaboration with the depot field teams, the CCAD production engineering journeyed to Fort Rucker, Alabama to perform an inspection. Upon arrival, Austin Vallejo and Leonel Narvaez, general engineers on the two-person team, conducted an initial evaluation to establish an optimal inspection strategy. This process included laser scanning technology that captured data from an AH-64 transmission deck which determined shimming requirements. Shimming compensates for these microscopic or macroscopic variances in components. It is the process of filling small gaps or voids between coupling parts to ensure a perfect fit, maintain structural integrity, and achieve precise aerodynamic contours.



"Mobile technology allows us to bring the depot's expertise directly to the flight line," Vallejo said. "By fixing complex issues on-site, we keep our aircraft mission ready and avoid the time and cost of moving them back to the depot.”



Partnering with on-site aircraft mechanics at Fort Rucker, a detailed work plan was facilitated. This process included utilizing a blue light laser scanning system to capture data from the right-hand side of the aircraft. To ensure effective operation, the equipment tracker was positioned on a mobile platform.



The mission presented unique challenges, as numerous components, including hydraulic lines, electrical wiring, and structural elements, obstructed the target areas. To ensure all necessary data points were captured while maintaining a consistent reference to the transmission deck, the team performed a temporary rearrangement of flexible components. The transmission deck is also known as the main gearbox deck and is a critical structural section of the airframe designed to support the weight and torque of the aircraft's transmission system.



After successfully completing a comprehensive inspection that addressed the customer's requirements, a final inspection report detailing the findings was generated and disseminated to all stakeholders.



Kurt Barefoot, Fort Rucker forward operations chief, said, “The results successfully validated the airframe's alignment, providing critical assurance and confirming the platform's structural integrity.”



This inaugural deployment of mobile Blue Light scanning underscores Corpus Christi Army Depot’ s commitment to providing global maintenance and repair at the point of need, proving that depot-level expertise is a mobile, lethal advantage for the U.S. Army.