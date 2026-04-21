West Point cadets develop innovative weapon upgrade

Cadets at the United States Military Academy are enhancing battlefield adaptability with a new weapon mount that increases the versatility of the Army’s next-generation M250 automatic rifle. In support of the 2026 [Projects Day Research Symposium](https://www.westpoint.edu/about/academy-events/projects-day-research-symposium/2026) focus on supporting the warfighter, cadets in the Small Caliber Weapon Mount capstone design team developed solutions for real-world applications.



Through collaboration between the [Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering](https://www.westpoint.edu/academics/departments/mechanical-and-aerospace-engineering) alongside the [U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center](https://devcom.army.mil/centerslabs/ac/) , cadets developed an innovative approach to employ the M250 Automatic Rifle on the M192 tripod. Their objective was to create a reliable, lightweight, and durable device that enables tripod compatibility with the newly fielded M250 while maintaining compatibility with legacy M249 and M240 machine guns and requiring no permanent modifications to the existing equipment.



Through live-fire testing, the team collected strain and durability data on their prototype tripod adapters, evaluating performance under representative battlefield conditions. The team also designed and tested a belt deflector system to ensure consistent weapon function during sustained fire. Their solutions prioritize reliability, durability, and ease of use in combat environments.



By making the M192 tripod universally compatible with the M240, M249, and M250, this project enhances weapon versatility, reduces logistical burden, and increases Soldier lethality at the squad level. Soldiers can seamlessly transition the M250 between bipod and tripod configurations, improving adaptability and effectiveness on the modern battlefield.

“This new design increases Soldier mobility with the M250 automatic rifle by enabling rapid transitions between mounted and dismounted configurations while maintaining the ability to attach an ammunition sack directly to the weapon,” said Cadet Noah Winters, Class of 2026. “This capability enhances operational flexibility and provides the Soldier with a wider range of employment options across varying mission requirements.”



The Small Caliber Weapon Mount capstone design team is part of West Point’s 27th annual Projects Day Research Symposium, which showcases hundreds of cadet-led research projects.



Learn more about [https://www.westpoint.edu/academics/departments/mechanical-and-aerospace-engineering](https://www.westpoint.edu/academics/departments/mechanical-and-aerospace-engineering) select project features and how to partner with West Point at [www.westpoint.edu/werx](http://www.westpoint.edu/werx).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:45 Story ID: 563265 Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Point cadets develop innovative weapon upgrade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.