Photo By Aaron Thomas | HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (April 9, 2026) – Crystal M. Ricks, supervisor of gifted, advanced learning, articulation, STEM, Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) and robotics competitions, poses with a Boston Dynamics robot dog during Calvert County MESA Day at Huntingtown High School. Carderock, the Navy's ship design and innovation powerhouse, provides the technical foundation for the future fleet through world-class research, development, and testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas) see less | View Image Page

Carderock Scientists Inspire Future Innovators at Calvert County MESA Day

By Aaron Thomas, NSWC Carderock Public Affairs

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (April 9, 2026) –To bridge the distance between a national naval research center and students in rural communities, representatives from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division (NSWCCD) engaged with students at the Calvert County Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) Day. The event took place at Huntingtown High School, located in a rural area of Southern Maryland about 35 miles south of Washington D.C., near the Chesapeake Bay. The day was designed to give awards to students for their science projects, inspire the next generation of innovators and highlight pathways to careers in naval science and engineering.

Dr. Shane Wines, an Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow supporting the Department of the Navy at Carderock, delivered the keynote speech to 216 students from 14 schools. To illustrate the real-world application of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts, students were visibly excited as Wines demonstrated the capabilities of a Boston Dynamics robot dog during his speech. The demonstration, which included the robot performing automated tasks like walking up stairs and opening a door, offered a vivid example of how technology can be used for ethical co-creation and thoughtful problem-solving.

Wines also spoke with students about the power of curiosity, the importance of failure and iteration, and the durable skills they are building through MESA—such as teamwork, creativity, communication, and problem-solving—that transfer directly into (STEM) careers.

“The bridge between where they are now and future STEM careers is smaller than they may think,” Wines said.

The event underscored a growing partnership between Carderock and Calvert County Public Schools, a collaboration that has already provided approximately 400 students with access to STEM experiences this school year. These opportunities expose students to real-world engineering, defense technology, and potential career pathways.

Dr. Crystal M. Ricks, supervisor of gifted and talented education, STEM and MESA for Calvert County Public Schools, highlighted the importance of the partnership.

“Thursday’s MESA Day in Calvert County exemplifies the strength of the Carderock–school system partnership,” Ricks said. “By opening access to high-quality, real-world STEM experiences, Carderock continues to play a vital role in broadening participation in STEM - particularly for students from rural communities.”

Ricks explained that this mission is deeply personal, stemming from her own experience growing up in a rural community in South Georgia where limited exposure could narrow a child’s vision of what is possible. “As I often share, it is difficult to become what you cannot see,” she said, adding that her goal is to ensure all students have meaningful access to STEM learning. “When we remove barriers of distance, awareness, and opportunity, we unlock potential that has always been there.”

The enthusiastic response from students, educators, and families underscored the event’s impact, proving that a single engagement can open a world of possibilities. For Carderock, inspiring students in communities like Calvert County is a critical investment in the future, ensuring the next generation of scientists and engineers is ready to solve the complex challenges facing the Navy and the nation.