Maternity Fair Continues Tradition Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) welcomed another impressive turnout at the Fort Bragg Maternity Fair, drawing more than 400 current and expectant parents and family members seeking information, resources, and support.



Cpt. Vanzuela Smith, who serves as officer in charge of the event, explained what new parents experience at the event. “It provides service members and their families with trusted information and access to support networks, helping them navigate the unique challenges of military life while promoting healthy outcomes for both mother and child,” she said.



Fort Bragg Army Community Services (ACS) offered a variety of classes, including Birth Plans, Getting Ready for Baby, Safe Sleep, Period of Purple Crying, and Infant Massage. Attendees also had access to a Medication Safety class and Prenatal Yoga sessions. WAMC staff provided multiple tours of the Labor and Delivery unit, and Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services conducted car seat safety checks for new parents.



“A lot of stuff, like the financial planning, was good to know. What TRICARE covers was also really good to know. It had small, more hands-on classes like the swaddling and things like that that was interesting,” said Madeline Regaldo, a new mother who enjoyed the event. “Absolutely, glad I came out to see it. It has a lot of information that you wouldn't necessarily kind of just find on your own.”



Marinna Houn, also a new mother, echoed her enthusiasm. “A lot of community, in terms of like just army community and how everybody's so willing to help and be there for you,” she said. “A lot of medical professionals just kind of giving you an idea of what to expect whenever you're about to have a baby. When you have the baby, what happens after you have a baby and then everything else and in between.”



Womack Army Medical Center will host the next Maternity Fair this fall, the tentative date is September 19th.