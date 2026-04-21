Fort Bragg Launches New Energy Pathway for Transitioning Soldiers

Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) Jeff Duff, ARI's President and CFO, Tom Battle, Fort Bragg Garrison HR Director, Bill McMillian, TAP Manager and Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, helped cut the ribbon of the new training space prepared by the Home Builders Institute on Apr. 21, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) Jeff Duff, ARI's President and CFO, Tom Battle, Fort Bragg...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Soldiers, leaders, and community partners came together to celebrate the grand opening of Airstreams Renewables, Inc., at Fort Bragg on April 21. The new training site will help Service Members prepare for civilian careers through the Army’s Transition Assistance Program and Career Skills Program.

The ceremony took place inside a renovated historic mule barn. The building was transformed into a modern training space after four years of planning and teamwork. ARI will now offer hands‑on training in wind energy, solar energy, telecommunications, and other technical fields that are in high demand across the country.

Helping Soldiers Prepare for Life After the Army

ARI’s mission is to support veterans and active‑duty Service Members as they move into civilian careers. The company provides technical training, industry‑recognized certificates, and job‑placement support. ARI leaders say their goal is to give Soldiers the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

During the ceremony, Fort Bragg TAP leaders explained why programs like ARI matter so much. Tom Battle said TAP is important because “it affects the rest of a Soldier’s life.” He added that Soldiers give many years of service, and the Army owes them strong support as they transition. He also joked about the renovated building, saying, “The mules won’t recognize the place when they come back to it again!”

CSP Gives Soldiers Real‑World Experience

Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott shared how CSP programs help Soldiers explore different careers before leaving the Army. He said that trying new skills—like climbing a 100‑foot tower or working with electrical systems—helps Soldiers figure out what they enjoy and what fits their future goals.

He explained that transitioning out of the military can feel strange, but programs like ARI make it easier and less stressful for Soldiers and their families.

A Partnership Years in the Making

Jeff Duff, ARI’s President and CFO, spoke about the long journey to bring the program to Fort Bragg. He said ARI has worked with the military for years and believes strongly in supporting force readiness. Duff explained that ARI is “60% military” and focused on mission, not profit.

He also talked about the growing need for skilled workers in wind energy, solar power, fiber‑optic systems, and battery storage—industries that power the nation’s energy grid and data centers.

Teamwork With HBI and the Fort Bragg Community

Several speakers thanked the Home Builders Institute for helping prepare the facility. HBI staff and students worked many hours to support the project. ARI leaders said they could not have opened the site without HBI’s partnership.

First Class Sets the Standard

Battle encouraged the first group of ARI students to take pride in their role. He told them, “You’re the first pair of shoes. Set the bar high.” He reminded them that many people worked hard to make this opportunity possible.

ARI staff also encouraged students to use their training days wisely, especially Mondays, which are set aside for Soldiers to handle military requirements and transition tasks like resumes and job searches.

A New Chapter for Soldier Transition at Fort Bragg

After the ribbon‑cutting, guests toured the new training space and met with instructors and staff. The opening of ARI at Fort Bragg adds another strong option for Soldiers preparing for life after the Army.

With its seven‑week program, hands‑on training, and national accreditation, ARI is expected to become an important part of the installation’s transition resources. As Battle said, “This is the best TAP in the military,” and the new ARI site will help keep it that way.