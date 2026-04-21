Space Coast leads the way as 250 students take oath of enlistment

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | Participants march and perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Enlistment Ceremony of the Space Coast at Viera High School in Melbourne, Fla., April 17, 2026. More than 250 enlistees committed to serve in the U.S. military, which brought together families, educators and community leaders from across Brevard County. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | Participants march and perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Enlistment...... read more read more

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- In a powerful display of patriotism and community pride more than 250 Brevard County students raised their right hand on April 17 at Viera High School committing to serving our Nation during the 2026 Enlistment Ceremony of the Space Coast.

Moments before they were sworn in, U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, addressed future service members, and an audience of about 1,000 family members, educators and community members expressing gratitude for their commitment and the journey ahead.

“The oath you're about to take is very similar to the one George Washington administered to the Continental Army back in 1776 and is the same version that we use today to enlist our newest members in the United States military,” Chatman said. “For the last 250 years, men and women just like you, the top 1 percent, have volunteered to serve our nation."

Brevard County Public Schools hosted the event, where Superintendent, Dr. Mark Rendell highlighted the role of education and mentorship in shaping the future force.

“These students represent the best of Brevard Public Schools,” Rendell said. “They have chosen a path of discipline, responsibility and service, and we are proud to support them as they take this next step.”

Addressing the crowd, Rendell noted what a glorious day it was to celebrate and honor the young people who chose to take an oath to defend their country. He emphasized that it is a responsibility to not only honor and salute the new enlistees today, but to always honor them on behalf of all Americans.

Now in its second year, the ceremony continues to grow as a signature event on Florida’s Space Coast. It reflects the deep ties between the community and the Department of War. With Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station nearby, Brevard County is home to a strong population of active-duty, reservists, veterans, civil service personnel, and their family members, who remain closely connected to the nation’s defense mission.

Local armed forces recruiters and local veterans’ organizations played a pivotal role in making the ceremony possible. They worked closely with students, families and school officials to guide each enlistee through the process, ensuring every participant was prepared, informed and ready to take the oath.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolis, R-Fla., recognized those preparing to enter military service. He noted that regardless of each branch, they all took the same solemn oath, a pledge to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to obey the orders of the president and appointed officers. It is both a legal commitment and a personal promise that unites service members across generations.

Many of the newly enlisted will one day serve alongside these branches, contributing to joint operations that protect national interests at home and abroad.

As the Department of War continues to prioritize recruiting and readiness, events like the Enlistment Ceremony of the Space Coast, bringing together participants from 14 local schools, highlight the importance of community engagement in building the future force. For Brevard County, the ceremony is not only a milestone for the students, but also a reflection of a community that stands firmly behind those who choose to serve.