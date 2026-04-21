Readiness starts with clarity, leadership and taking care of Airmen

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Readiness doesn’t start with checklists or inspections. It starts with clarity. Leaders have to know what winning looks like and make sure their Airmen are ready to meet that standard when it counts.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe met with Airmen, Guardians, civilians and families during an Air University-hosted all call at Maxwell Air Force Base April 14. He spoke about leadership, accountability and how the small things people do every day tie into mission success across the force.



The conversation stayed rooted in how units operate. What happens at Maxwell, home to Air University headquarters, connects directly to how the Air Force prepares and sends forces forward around the world. That connection between development and execution is what makes the difference when the pressure is on.



Wolfe said visits like this help him hear what’s working, what’s not and what needs attention at higher levels.



“This has been a really good chance … to go around and see people and hear what’s going on and actually kind of absorb some of the challenges that you’re facing,” he said. “Then the goal is go back to the Pentagon and try to help fix some of those problems.”



At the center of his message was a simple question.



“What does winning look like for your organization?” he said. “If we don’t have a goal up front, then I’m not sure we’re going to get to where we need to be at the end of the day.”



That clarity shapes how units prepare and how leaders set direction. It carries into how teams perform when things get difficult. Readiness, as he framed it, isn’t about checking boxes. It’s about whether a unit can deliver when it’s asked to.



At Maxwell, Wolfe pointed to the role of professional military education and made it clear it’s not something that sits on a shelf.



“I’m using the concepts that you’re teaching every single day in my job,” he said. “When I use them appropriately and apply them well, they work every time.”



Those same ideas show up across combatant commands, in planning rooms and on operations floors. The work happening through Air University carries into real missions, shaping how leaders make decisions, weigh risk and work through problems when time is short.



Wolfe also talked about modernization, but not as a list of new systems. For him, it comes down to whether leaders trust their people enough to act.



“What if every time somebody had a good idea, their boss’s default position was something like, ‘That’s a great idea—let’s try it,’” he said.



He said most Airmen come to work ready to do the right thing and improve the mission.



“I truly believe no one in this room got up this morning … and said, ‘Today’s the day I’m going to go sabotage the operation,’” Wolfe said. “You guys are coming to work wanting to do a good job.”



In fast-moving situations, those decisions build on each other. Leaders at every level set the tone for how quickly units move and how well they respond. That carries directly into mission outcomes.



Wolfe closed with a message on taking care of people.



“If you only get one thing out of this … go find someone to help,” he said.



He said what keeps him up at night is the idea that someone is struggling and no one sees it.



“The only thing that really keeps me up at night is that we have someone suffering somewhere in one of our formations, and we can’t do anything about it because we don’t know,” he said.

He encouraged Airmen to stay connected, look out for each other and step in when something feels off. That kind of trust inside a unit isn’t separate from readiness. It’s part of it.



Wolfe also took questions on training, force structure, childcare, retention and emerging technologies. The topics covered a lot of ground, but they all pointed back to the same thing. If the force isn’t ready, nothing else really matters.



He closed by saying senior leaders are focused on making things better for Airmen across the service.



“We are very focused and united on trying to get actual progress on all of the things that you guys just want,” Wolfe said. “We are going to do our absolute best … to make your experience here in our Air Force the best that it possibly can be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:15 Story ID: 563250 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness starts with clarity, leadership and taking care of Airmen, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.