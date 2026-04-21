Joint FEMA-USACE Operations Underway Following Devastating Super Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By PODOD PAO | A US Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Roofing Planning Cell deploys to conduct post-storm reconnaissance and assess the viability of metal roof replacements in Saipan. see less | View Image Page

Photo By PODOD PAO | A US Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Roofing Planning Cell deploys to conduct...... read more read more

FT SHAFTER, Hawaii— Super Typhoon Sinlaku has left a path of devastation across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District have activated a closely coordinated joint operation to provide critical relief and initiate long-term recovery support for the region. Flash flooding struck Guam and severe storm surges battered CNMI on April 14. The storm's exceptionally slow movement compounded the destruction, resulting in rapidly expanding humanitarian needs.

Anticipating the urgent requirements of the affected islands, FEMA and the USACE Honolulu District pre-positioned critical assets on Guam to ensure the fastest possible post-storm response. This strategic partnership allowed operational readiness well ahead of landfall. Onsite Corps personnel are now collaborating with federal partners to lead the ground response.

"The strength of our response to Super Typhoon Sinlaku lies in our steadfast partnership with FEMA and our territorial partners,” said Lt. Col. Adrian O. Biggerstaff, USACE Honolulu District Commander. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the resilient communities of CNMI remaining fully committed to providing support needed to begin recovery."

Operating under Emergency Support Function #3 (Public Works and Engineering), FEMA has tasked the USACE Honolulu District with several vital life sustaining missions. A USACE Temporary Roofing Planning Cell of four-personnel is currently deployed to conduct post-storm reconnaissance and assess the viability of metal roof replacements in Saipan.

Simultaneously, the USACE Honolulu District's Emergency Operations Center is fully activated. The Honolulu District is managing the immediate deployment of resources for temporary emergency power operations, ensuring that critical public facilities across CNMI remain functional despite the effects of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and strong winds.

USACE personnel remain deployed throughout the region, operating with heightened situational awareness. The ongoing life-safety missions require close, continuous coordination between FEMA, the Honolulu District, and territorial partners to ensure that the immediate response and initial recovery operations effectively meet the needs of the impacted communities.

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