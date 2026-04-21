Commander of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 concludes early command tour

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 13, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Chris Rodman relinquished command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division (USVDIV) 12 after successfully completing his early command tour. LCDR Rodman served as the first commanding officer of USVDIV‑12, assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 1, where he played a pivotal role in introducing and developing Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (mUSVs) for integration into the Surface Fleet.

During his tour, Rodman led his team in operating multiple unmanned platforms, including the Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger and the Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vessel Sea Hunter. His team also provided mission support for sea trials and testing of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) USX‑1 Defiant.

“Lt. Cmdr. Rodman built a team that embraced innovation and delivered results. His commitment to developing Sailors and advancing unmanned capabilities has left a lasting impact,” said Cmdr. Timothy Boston, the commanding officer of USVRON-1.

Rodman’s successful tour marks a significant milestone for the Navy’s Surface Warfare Officer – Unmanned career path, which provides officers the opportunity to develop the critical skill sets required to operate and maintain robotic and autonomous systems.

The USV Division Early Command position is a post‑Division Officer opportunity at the forefront of manned and unmanned fleet operations. Commanding Officers in these billets are responsible for developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures for integrating unmanned vessels, payloads, and autonomy into surface warfare missions.

Rodman will transition to his next assignment with Commander, Naval Forces Japan, based in Yokosuka, Japan. Based in Port Hueneme, California, aboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON‑1 leads the introduction and deployment of Medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance Surface Fleet lethality.

For more news from USVRON-1, visithttps://www.surfpac.navy.mil/usvron1/