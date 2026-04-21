BAMC volunteers recognized for their contributions

Photo By Garron Webster | U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and BAMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller present a certificate of appreciation to Amanda Gallardo during a volunteer recognition ceremony at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 17, 2026. Gallardo received the award for BAMC Youth Volunteer of the Year. (DoW Photo by Garron Webster) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Garron Webster | U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and BAMC Command...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 21, 2026) -- Brooke Army Medical Center held a Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 17 to honor the individuals who donate their time to serve others.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to join you today as we celebrate the people who make our organization better,” said BAMC Commander Col. Kevin Kelly. “It’s a real testament to the amount of commitment our community has to Brooke Army Medical Center.”

“From the parking lot to the bedside, our volunteers have an impact on our mission in many positive ways,” Kelly added. “We’re truly blessed to have such an extraordinary group of talented, caring individuals.”

The commander explained that his theme for 2026 is “Connection.”

“I think you all provide a vital connection to BAMC and our patients, as well as each other here in the facility,” he said.

Kelly noted that last year 180 volunteers donated more than 27,000 hours which equates to over $946,000 in gifted labor. Additionally, 42 summer youth volunteers contributed 3,361 hours. “That’s very impressive,” he said.

The volunteers honored during the BAMC ceremony were:

BAMC Professional Volunteer of the Year – Dr. Candice Castro, who teaches life support training at BAMC.

BAMC Non-Professional Civilian Volunteer of the Year – Susan Messer and Peanut, a therapy dog team, that averages more than 500 therapeutic interactions weekly.

BAMC Non-Professional Military Family Member Volunteer of the Year – Krista Janssen, who volunteers in the Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

BAMC Youth of the Year – Amanda Gallardo, who volunteered on the 4 West inpatient ward.

BAMC Group of the Year – Burn Intensive Care Unit Waiting Room volunteers.

BAMC Family of the Year – Greg and Harriet Howard, who volunteer in the Burn Intensive Care Unit.

The BAMC Volunteer of the Year winners will also compete for Joint Base San Antonio Volunteer of the Year honors during a ceremony April 21 at the Military and Family Readiness Center.

Additionally, there were several volunteers who were honored for volunteering 500 hours or more last year: · Jerry Jarvis- 510 hours · John Scanlon- 535 hours · Cyndi Barrera- 589 hours · Michael Pomeroy- 620 hours · Cesar Guerra- 641 hours · Susan Messer and Peanut- 656 hours · Carl Johnson- 772 hours · Elaine Siegel-Bechtel- 773 hours · Pablo Valdez- 954 hours · Dr. Anthony Cox- 1,238 hours

BAMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller praised all the volunteers for their servant leadership.

“I appreciate each and every one of you,” he said “We cannot do what we do without your success and without you. Thank you for what you do. Keep doing it.”