Soldiers and families celebrate the opening of Stack House Bistro

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Alexander Croteau | Stack House Bistro at Fort Carson, Colo., is the Army's second campus-style dining venue. It opened April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by SGM Alex Croteau) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers and families at Fort Carson now have a new place to grab a meal, as the installation celebrated the grand opening of Stack House Bistro.

The restaurant had its welcome ceremony April 15, which saw Army leaders, food service staff and dozens of Soldiers eager to see the renovated facility.

More than 2,500 Soldiers with meal cards have eaten at Stack House Bistro since its opening. The restaurant has served more than 7,000 breakfasts, nearly 6,700 lunches and nearly 6,000 dinners to those Soldiers.

The ceremony marks the second Army installation to introduce the Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot, following a successful launch at Fort Hood, Texas, in February. More than 4,800 Soldiers with meal cards have eaten at 42 Bistro since its opening, having served them more than 47,800 breakfasts, 47,800 lunches and 42,900 dinners.

Specialist Alex Brown from Headquarters, 1st Brigade, stopped by the CSDV between the usual lunch and dinner hours for a protein shake and some snacks—times when a traditional dining facility would typically be closed.

“This is the best thing the Army has come up with,” he said.

During the time between meals, Stack House Bistro offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and grab‑and‑go items designed to accommodate busy training schedules. The selection and menu was developed with input from Soldiers and designed by an executive chef and certified nutritionist emphasizing delicious meals with fresh ingredients and quick service.

Many Soldiers lined up early to sample the new offerings, saying the CSDV fills a gap between traditional dining facilities and off‑post restaurants. They also said they are looking forward to the online ordering capability to pick up their items and take them on-the-go.

In addition to healthy food options available at extended hours, Stack House Bistro also welcomes Soldiers and families to dine and interact. The dining area has comfortable seating, including couches, several large-screen televisions, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Customers can also partake in ping pong, foosball and table shuffleboard, all elements to improve the enhance the Soldier experience.

Soldiers are picking up the CSDV concept quickly and tailoring their meals to their work hours and lifestyle, while learning how to maximize their Freedom Dollar value.

“This place reminds me of the food court where I’m from in San Diego,” shared PV2 Peter Hacker of B Company, 1-8, who had only purchased grab-and-go items. “I’m saving up the rest of my daily entitlement for dinner.”

The CSDV’s goal is to provide more variety while keeping prices accessible for service members and their families. Army leaders say they hope Stack House Bistro becomes a regular stop for Soldiers and families. Stack House Bistro is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more on CSDV’s hours, visit the Fort Carson website.