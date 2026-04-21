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    MARCENT civilian earns DoD Excellence in Practice Premier Award

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Story by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    MARCENT civilian earns DoD Excellence in Practice Premier Award
    A U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) civilian was selected as the Department of War’s 2025 Excellence in Practice Premier Award recipient for outstanding performance managing the command’s Government Travel Charge Card program.

    Sherry L. Lanham, the MARCENT Government Travel Charge Card Agency Program Coordinator, earned the award for demonstrating exceptional leadership, communication, and innovation while supporting thousands of Department of War travelers across the command.

    The Excellence in Practice Premier Award recognizes an Agency Program Coordinator who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to cardholders and stakeholders through proactive education, effective communication, responsive customer service, and program coordination. The award also highlights individuals who identify opportunities to improve travel card programs and implement solutions that strengthen compliance and readiness.

    Lanham manages the MARCENT Government Travel Charge Card program at the command level,
    overseeing account activity, compliance reporting, delinquency management, and training requirements
    for MARCENT and its subordinate commands. She regularly conducts quality assurance reviews,
    analyzes reporting data, and provides senior leadership with updates to ensure the program meets
    Department of War’s performance standards.

    Through her proactive oversight and engagement with travelers, Lanham has strengthened accountability
    across the command while helping personnel maintain compliance with travel card policies.

    Lanham implemented several innovative training and communication initiatives designed to improve
    traveler education and prevent financial and administrative issues. These initiatives include scenario-based training modules tailored to different user groups, virtual workshops to address policy updates, and
    targeted communication reminders to help personnel meet training and payment deadlines.

    Her customer service efforts extend to MARCENT personnel stationed both within the United States and
    overseas. Lanham serves as a primary subject matter expert for travel card issues and provides direct
    support to travelers through multiple communication channels to resolve concerns quickly and effectively.

    Lanham also developed solutions to address recurring payment delinquency challenges affecting
    deployed personnel operating in remote locations with limited connectivity. By introducing targeted
    outreach efforts and virtual support sessions, she helped improve compliance and reduce delinquency
    rates across the program.

    Due in part to Lanham’s efforts, MARCENT’s Government Travel Charge Card delinquency rate
    consistently remained below two percent, supporting financial accountability and operational readiness
    throughout the command.

    Lanham was recognized during the Department of War’s GovTravels 2026 conference,
    Feb. 23-26, in Alexandria, Virginia.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:57
    Story ID: 563228
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCENT civilian earns DoD Excellence in Practice Premier Award, by Ruben Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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