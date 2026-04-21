Stand Strong. Speak Out. A pledge to stop sexual assault and harassment

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - "Everyone here cared enough to show up to be here," said Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing here March 30.



"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the national campaign to draw attention and awareness to sexual assault and prevention efforts," shared Tesha Crawford, 99th RD lead sexual assault response coordinator.



April is more than just another training month; it's a deliberate pause for every Soldier, civilian, and family member in the Army to recommit to a culture where respect is non-negotiable and safety is guaranteed.



"We all play a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect and support one another," continued Crawford.



“Step Forward, Prevent, Report, and Advocate” is the 2026 SAAPM campaign theme. It serves as a reminder that resources are available, and as a team Soldiers can and must have one another's “six.”



"You don't have to suffer in silence," said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. "We have the resources, tools, and teammates here to help you through what you have to get through.”



The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program isn't just another program; it lives in the choices Soldiers make every day.



"We need to carry this forward into the field and empower our Soldiers, civilians, and family members to feel comfortable and get confident enough to stop sexual assault and sexual harassment," said Linton.



Preventing the harm before it happens, reporting when it does, and advocating for those who've been hurt so they don't have to carry it alone was the overarching message throughout the proclamation ceremony.



"There is no reason this should exist in any of our formations. Let's make the Army and this world a better place,” he concluded.



For SHARP helplines in your region, please visit [https://www.usar.army.mil/SHARP/](https://www.usar.army.mil/SHARP/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:32 Story ID: 563224 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stand Strong. Speak Out. A pledge to stop sexual assault and harassment, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.