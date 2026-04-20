GPS III-8 Launch Succeeds, Bolstering National Defense and Economy as America Marks 250th Anniversary

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III-8 mission successfully launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on April 21, 2026. This mission supports the continued delivery of advanced GPS capability by placing the final GPS III satellite into orbit for warfighters, allies and civil users worldwide while demonstrating the Eastern Range’s ability to sustain a high-tempo launch environment. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Gwendolyn Kurzen) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III-8 mission successfully launches from Space...... read more read more

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. -- The U.S. Space Force successfully launched Global Positioning Satellite III-8 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40. The mission delivered the final satellite in the GPS III series into orbit. It reinforces the critical role of space-based positioning, navigation and timing in safeguarding the nation and powering its economy as the United States celebrates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Space Systems Command and Space Launch Delta 45 played pivotal roles in the mission’s success. SSC acquired, developed and fielded the GPS satellite while managing the National Security Space Launch program.

SLD 45, as the operator of the Eastern Range, provided range safety, launch control and infrastructure that turned a complex mission into another routine success. The delta’s Guardians and Airmen secured the high-tempo launch environment at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, supporting national security, civil and commercial missions alike.

U.S. Space Force Col. Brian L. Chatman, commander of Space Launch Delta 45, highlighted the delta’s excellence. “Our combined efforts across the Delta drove us to a record-breaking 109 space launches in 2025, cementing our status, once again, as the most productive spaceport in the world,” Chatman said. “I am looking forward to working alongside each of you for another record-setting year!”

The successful GPS III-8 launch advances that record-setting momentum.

GPS III satellites deliver three times greater accuracy and eight times better resistance to jamming than earlier versions. Equipped with the military’s M-code signal, they give warfighters a decisive edge in contested environments.

The satellites enable precise navigation for aircraft, ships, ground forces and precision-guided munitions even when adversaries attempt to disrupt signals. This space access mission delivers resilient positioning, navigation and timing that directly supports joint warfighting lethality and rapid reconstitution of space-based assets.

The benefits of this constellation extend far beyond the battlefield. GPS underpins trillions of dollars in U.S. economic activity each year. It supports aviation, maritime navigation, financial transactions, power-grid synchronization and emergency response for civil and commercial users worldwide.

GPS III satellites enhance this with the new L1C civil signal, delivering more reliable service to billions of users and supporting American commerce and daily life.

“Space capabilities are a core, vital interest of the United States,” Chatman said. “They not only enable joint warfighters to deter aggression, fight and win, but also underpin our nation’s economy.”

This mission exemplifies the U.S. Space Force’s core purpose. Established to organize, train and equip forces for operations in, from and to space, the service guarantees the nation’s access to the ultimate high ground.

In a domain where adversaries seek to challenge U.S. advantages, the Space Force delivers resilient capabilities that deter conflict and underwrite American prosperity.

“Nobody wants a fight in space, but if our adversaries try to take offensive actions against our space assets, we will be ready to rapidly reconstitute space-based capabilities,” Chatman said.

The successful GPS III-8 launch puts those words into action, delivering another vital asset to strengthen the constellation.

As fireworks light the skies for the nation’s 250th birthday in July, the successful GPS III-8 launch carries a powerful message. Our forefathers never envisioned a society conquering space launch, and we could only wonder what another 250 years will bring from a technology standpoint.

America’s space professionals remain committed to protecting the freedoms forged 250 years ago by ensuring the technologies that defend the nation and drive its future never go dark. The GPS III series may be concluding, but the Space Force’s mission to deliver space capabilities continues, stronger and more vital than ever.