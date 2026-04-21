Kentucky welcomes its newest targeting officer

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | U.S. Army Warrant Officer Elijah Johnson with his wife, Samijo, and daughter, Mallory after his appointment, Feb. 10, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. Johnson is Kentucky’s newest field artillery targeting technician, assigned to the 138th Operational Fires Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane) see less | View Image Page

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Noncommissioned officers (NCOs) are universally known as the ‘backbone of the Army,’ responsible for training, leading, and caring for Soldiers. While an exceptional NCO Corps is essential to mission success, the Army is strengthened even further when it challenges those proven leaders to become technical experts in the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort.

Staff Sgt. Elijah Johnson recently answered that call, trading his NCO stripes to become a Field Artillery Targeting Technician (131A) for the 138th Operational Fires Command (OFC).

Johnson decided to pursue becoming a targeting technician during the 138th’s 2023-2024 deployment to the Middle East. While supporting U.S. Central Command operations, he served in the unit’s targeting cell, conducting weaponeering and collateral damage estimations. The experience of working alongside a highly skilled cohort in the targeting cell made the decision to become a 131A an easy one.

With eight years in the Kentucky Army National Guard, Johnson’s career is marked by exceptional dedication and skill. He initially enlisted as a fire control specialist (13J) before reclassifying as a multiple launch rocket system/HIMARS crewmember (13M).

Johnson’s leaders praised him as a training NCO for being one of the best in field artillery expertise, prioritizing Soldier care, and staying focused while managing multiple responsibilities.

Field artillery targeting technicians are specialized warrant officers who advise commanders on targeting methodology and target acquisition, as well as synchronize and coordinate the targeting process at multiple echelons.

Col. Robert Andersen, commander of the 138th OFC, talked about the significance of having qualified people in this critical position.

“The need for qualified and competent NCOs to step into that [field artillery] realm is greater than the supply," said Andersen. "Field artillery is one of the most complicated branches.”

“The Warrant Officer Cohort," he continued, "they’re hands-down the subject matter experts, and they spend their career increasing and enforcing technical proficiencies for the sake of being more accurate and more timely when it comes to field artillery operations. Warrant officers are rarely the senior person in the room, but they have an obligation to influence senior leadership and the senior chain of command.”

Johnson’s path, however, was not without its challenges. As a member of the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program, he took the risk of attending Warrant Officer Candidate School and accepting a Certificate of Eligibility with no guarantee of an AGR position that would match his new Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) upon completion.

Driven by the OFC’s alignment under U.S. Army V Corps and the 38th Infantry Division Artillery's expansion, Kentucky chose to actively build out career management to fill this critical AGR role.

“Johnson’s path to becoming a warrant officer highlights a unique challenge faced by some AGR Soldiers who aspire to serve as technical experts, but do not yet hold a full-time warrant officer position upon completing WOCS,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie, Kentucky’s command chief warrant officer. “WO1 Johnson now fills a critical requirement within the organization, serving not only as an AGR Soldier, but also as a 131A.”

During his appointment, Johnson expressed gratitude to everyone who played a part in his success.

“In my career, I’ve had numerous leaders who I’ve emulated and applied their mentorship to my leadership philosophy, many of which are here today,” said Johnson. “I can credit much of their guidance to the successes I’ve had over the last couple of years.”

Andersen also noted Johnson’s humility, desire to learn, and commitment to self-development.

“In 18 months, he has completely changed the trajectory for himself personally, and for himself professionally. He did that by being humble, by staying hungry, and by continuing to educate himself about what he can take advantage of when it comes to the military,” said Andersen. “There’s no shadow of a doubt in my mind that the future of the field artillery and the future of the fires enterprise is just a little bit more secure now knowing that Eli is stepping into the Warrant Officer Cohort.”

Soldiers interested in joining the Warrant Officer Cohort—including 11- and 13-series personnel aiming for targeting roles—can contact the strength manager via the WOSM tile on the Kentucky National Guard app.