HRC Harvests Rewards by Investing in Wheat Through Army Fellows Program

Photo By William Costello | Hanna Wheat, in her second year of the Army Fellows Program, serves as a human...... read more read more Photo By William Costello | Hanna Wheat, in her second year of the Army Fellows Program, serves as a human resources specialist with U.S. Army Human Resources Command. The Army Fellows Program (AFP) is a two-year, developmental program meant to transition recent college graduates and students into permanent Army Civilian positions. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky – For many young adults graduating college, finding employment in the civilian job market can be a daunting task. Job seekers must balance competing interests such as finding a reputable employer in a desired career field negotiating a salary and benefits package and identifying opportunities in a favorable geographic location.



For Hannah Wheat, the Army Fellows Program provided the opportunity for job development and financial stability she was looking for after graduating from Calvary University in Kansas City, Missouri. Being close to her immediate family sealed the deal.



The Army Fellows Program (AFP) isa two-year, developmental program meant to transition recent graduates and students into permanent Army Civilian positions through mentorship, training, and structured work assignments. The program focuses on building professional competencies for roles within the Department of War, often leading to full-time, long-term employment.



Wheat is back for her second year at U.S. Army Human Resources Command serving as an HR specialist in the command’s G-1 staff section.



“My first year as a Fellow took place at HRC G1 in 2023. I worked primarily in the awards section, organizing, filing, and getting rid of old documents. In 2024, I was transferred to Alaska and remained there for about two years,” she said.



Since returning to HRC in March, Wheat has contributed to several organizational overviews, informational meetings, and participated in various team building events, all designed to improve professional competency and application of pertinent material and experience.



“My focus is currently on researching regulations, policies, and standard operating procedures (SOPs), completing required civilian training, and becoming familiar with internal expectations,” Wheat explained.



As her fellowship continues throughout the year, she’ll spend time learning her co-worker’s obligations, take responsibility for the command’s in/out processing of military and civilian personnel and continue to develop her role. At the conclusion of her fellowship, she’ll be placed in a permanent General Schedule (GS?) position.



Wheat credits family for her preparation to serve as an Army Civilian professional.



“A few of my relatives had been in either the Air Force or Army, so I gave joining the military very brief thought. Ultimately, I concluded the civilian workforce would better suit my skills and personality and would allow me to spend time with my family. I think my father’s time in the military and civilian service, and my mother’s encouragement prepared me for this opportunity. His experience and her wisdom set the example for what to expect and how to respond when entering an Army program,” she said.



In addition to human resources, various career fields are in demand across the Department of War. They include cyber, information technology, financial management, intelligence, logistics, science and technology and engineering.



“We owe it to ourselves as leaders and as an organization to ensure our civilian profession remains strong as subject matter experts in our career fields and programs. One way we can do that is to sponsor and promote programs that create avenues for young professionals and college graduates to start their career path within the federal government,” said Jim Bradford, HRC’s chief of staff.



“Within HRC, we benefit because Hannah and others bring new academic studies and thought processes, personal energy, and potentially new ways of looking at our organizational challenges. It is a win-win for everyone,” he added.



Wheat says it’s up to each individual to stay up to date and on task.



“Though the Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA) is obligated to place you in a permanent position after your graduation, the route in which you get there can differ for individuals,”, she said. “I would suggest you create your own checklists, both for ACCMA progress and your organization’s goals to ensure you are successful.”



Her fellowship at HRC ends in July 2027.