Lejeune high school gymnast qualifies for USA Gymnastics eastern national championships

Courtesy Photo | Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Lejeune High School junior Haley Cochran performs on the balance beam during a gymnastics competition. Cochran, a Level 9 gymnast, recently qualified for the USA Gymnastics Eastern National Championships while balancing rigorous training, academics and the demands of a military family lifestyle. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Haley Cochran, an 11th-grader at Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Lejeune High School, has qualified for the USA Gymnastics Eastern National Championships after a strong performance at Region 8’s Regional Championships.

The Level 9 gymnast balances a rigorous schedule that includes a two-hour daily round-trip commute to New Bern Gymnastics and about 20 hours of weekly training. As a military dependent who has moved five times, Cochran says the frequent relocations have taught her adaptability and perseverance — qualities she applies in both the gym and the classroom.

“I’ve gotten to experience multiple gyms with different coaching styles, and it’s made me resilient because I have to start over every few years and adapt to my surroundings,” Cochran said.

Injuries to her back and ankle tested her determination, yet she said the setbacks sharpened her focus and made qualifying feel deeply personal rather than purely competitive.

“Overcoming both my back and ankle injuries has mentally prepared me beyond what I thought I was capable of,” she said. “These injuries have helped qualifying for Eastern Nationals feel personal rather than competitive.”

DoWEA schools emphasize civics and patriotism — principles that help develop the discipline and character shown by students like Cochran. She maintains strong grades, participates in the National Honor Society and continues to excel despite the demands of elite athletics and the challenges of military life. “Driving an hour each way after school to my gym Monday through Friday can be challenging as well as balancing my social life and school,” Cochran said, “but it is worth it because I see what I’ve been able to overcome and for my love of the sport.”

Lejeune High School Principal Dr. Todd A. Carver praised Cochran’s contributions to the school community.

“Haley is an academically focused student at Lejeune High School who excels both in the classroom and as a student-athlete,” Carver said. “She consistently demonstrates discipline, strong work ethic, and effective time management, allowing her to succeed at a high level in her studies while competing in athletics. Her dedication and determination make her a well-rounded and valued member of the school community.”

Her mother, Denneny Cochran, highlighted her daughter’s humility.

“Haley is not only hardworking, but she is also incredibly humble,” she said. “She is able to maintain her grades and be a part of the National Honor Society, as well as continue to do well in gymnastics despite her injuries and her demanding schedule.”

Cochran said gymnastics has taught her lessons that reach far beyond the mat.

“I want to become someone who is disciplined and reliable as well as being able to go through different situations knowing I am able to get through them,” she said. “Your mistakes don’t define you.”

As she prepares for the national competition, Cochran’s journey illustrates the kind of character DoWEA aims to build in every student — one rooted in perseverance, consistent effort and service to something larger than oneself.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.