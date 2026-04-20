V Corps Reaffirms Commitment to Eliminating Sexual Assault

Photo By Pfc. Luis Torres | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps Commanding General (left), and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Philip Blaisdell, V Corps CSM (right), awards U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Howar Avila Diaz from the 125th Transportation Company (center) during a Sexual Assault and Awareness Month Signing Ceremony on April 17, 2026, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland. The SAAPM proclamation signing is the Army’s commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and sexual assault prevention, encouraging service members to actively support awareness and intervention efforts. SAAPM is observed annually in April to raise awareness and promote the prevention of sexual assault. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army V Corps, 510th Regional Support Group, and U.S. Army Garrison - Poland hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing at Camp Kosciuszko, April 17.

The proclamation reaffirms the zero-tolerance policy against sexual assault and harassment and marks the beginning of a month-long observance dedicated to promoting a culture of dignity and respect across the garrison and corps.

“Once you break the trust, you probably already broke the organization,” V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell said at the signing. “It usually takes one person, and that can drag down the organization to the core.”

The SAAPM proclamation signing serves as a formal commitment by the command team to foster an environment where every service member feels safe and valued. The goal is to eradicate behaviors that compromise the Army's values and mission readiness.

Lt. Col. Amy Flores, V Corps’ sexual assault response coordinator, illustrated that SAAPM is more than just reaction, it’s prevention. Flores said the theme this year, “a step forward … for advocates” highlights the role every individual plays in preventing sexual violence and supporting survivors. The signing at Michael Ollis Warrior Grill Dining Facility underscores that the Army's commitment to safety and respect is a global priority, integral to maintaining a lethal and resilient force – a commitment V Corps fully supports.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, iterated that in his remarks to the assembled guests. “I believe every single one of these problems are preventable,” Costanza said. “We’re Soldiers in the United States Army. Treat each other with dignity and respect each other.”