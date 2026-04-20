(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of The Ethan Allen Firing Range

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Story by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of The Ethan Allen Firing Range

    Centennial Alliance: Engineers from multiple Vermont National Guard units completed a series of major infrastructure improvement projects at The Ethan Allen Firing Range, marking the installation’s 100th anniversary and a significant modernization effort to enhance training capabilities.

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo companies of the 572nd Engineer Battalion, alongside elements from the 181st Engineer Company, Route Clearance and Utilities (R&U) engineers, and the 379th Engineer Company, conducted coordinated upgrades across key training areas throughout the range. The work focused on improving mobility corridors, reinforcing training lanes, and modernizing facilities to better support current and future operational requirements.

    The improvements represent one of the most substantial refits in the range’s history, transforming portions of the installation from its original design into a more capable, modern training environment. Engineers executed projects that increased accessibility, enhanced safety measures, and expanded the range’s ability to support large-scale, multi-domain training events.

    “This effort ensures Ethan Allen remains a premier training location for our force,” said Lt. Col. Austin Barber, Vermont National Guard engineer OIC on site. “We’re building on a century of history while preparing the range for the next generation of Soldiers.”

    Ethan Allen Firing Range, located in Jericho, Vermont, is widely recognized as one of the U.S. Army’s premier training facilities. Its rugged terrain and austere conditions provide a realistic environment for units seeking to refine combat skills, particularly those attending the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School.

    The modernization effort enables greater integration of training opportunities for U.S. forces and partner units, supporting complex exercises that require varied terrain and adaptive infrastructure. Engineers completed the projects under tight timelines, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing training cycles. The upgrades also reinforce the Vermont National Guard’s commitment to maintaining a world-class training environment that supports readiness, interoperability and mission success.

    As the installation reaches its centennial milestone, the completed improvements position Ethan Allen Firing Range to continue serving as a critical training hub for decades to come.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:58
    Story ID: 563187
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of The Ethan Allen Firing Range, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CentennialAlliance26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version