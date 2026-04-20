Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of The Ethan Allen Firing Range

Centennial Alliance: Engineers from multiple Vermont National Guard units completed a series of major infrastructure improvement projects at The Ethan Allen Firing Range, marking the installation’s 100th anniversary and a significant modernization effort to enhance training capabilities.

Soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo companies of the 572nd Engineer Battalion, alongside elements from the 181st Engineer Company, Route Clearance and Utilities (R&U) engineers, and the 379th Engineer Company, conducted coordinated upgrades across key training areas throughout the range. The work focused on improving mobility corridors, reinforcing training lanes, and modernizing facilities to better support current and future operational requirements.

The improvements represent one of the most substantial refits in the range’s history, transforming portions of the installation from its original design into a more capable, modern training environment. Engineers executed projects that increased accessibility, enhanced safety measures, and expanded the range’s ability to support large-scale, multi-domain training events.

“This effort ensures Ethan Allen remains a premier training location for our force,” said Lt. Col. Austin Barber, Vermont National Guard engineer OIC on site. “We’re building on a century of history while preparing the range for the next generation of Soldiers.”

Ethan Allen Firing Range, located in Jericho, Vermont, is widely recognized as one of the U.S. Army’s premier training facilities. Its rugged terrain and austere conditions provide a realistic environment for units seeking to refine combat skills, particularly those attending the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School.

The modernization effort enables greater integration of training opportunities for U.S. forces and partner units, supporting complex exercises that require varied terrain and adaptive infrastructure. Engineers completed the projects under tight timelines, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing training cycles. The upgrades also reinforce the Vermont National Guard’s commitment to maintaining a world-class training environment that supports readiness, interoperability and mission success.

As the installation reaches its centennial milestone, the completed improvements position Ethan Allen Firing Range to continue serving as a critical training hub for decades to come.