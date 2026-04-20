(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV | U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin speaks with Sailors assigned to Patrol...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.18.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (April 18, 2026) — Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, visited Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 during the squadron's routine deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 18. 

    During the visit, Hannifin toured hangar spaces, recognized outstanding Sailors for their performance, and held an all-hands call.

    “When I look around this hangar, I see warriors,” Hannifin told the Sailors. “Thank you for your service to your families, your team and our nation.”

    To conclude his visit, Hannifin and VP-26 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Taylor Barrow met with aircrew members aboard a P-8A Poseidon, the Navy's premier maritime patrol aircraft.

    VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 20:19
    Story ID: 563180
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. Indopacom
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    VP-26 Tridents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version