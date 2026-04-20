Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV | U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin speaks with Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, on Kadena Air Base, April 18, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (April 18, 2026) — Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, visited Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 during the squadron's routine deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 18.

During the visit, Hannifin toured hangar spaces, recognized outstanding Sailors for their performance, and held an all-hands call.

“When I look around this hangar, I see warriors,” Hannifin told the Sailors. “Thank you for your service to your families, your team and our nation.”

To conclude his visit, Hannifin and VP-26 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Taylor Barrow met with aircrew members aboard a P-8A Poseidon, the Navy's premier maritime patrol aircraft.

VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.