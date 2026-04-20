LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force medics deliver care in the Amazon Your browser does not support the audio element.

BROWNSWEG, Suriname -- U.S. Air Force medical teams are operating in a remote Amazonian environment, delivering care alongside Surinamese healthcare professionals while sharpening expeditionary readiness under real-world conditions.



Working from the Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center in Brownsweg, U.S. and Surinamese medical teams are executing Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, an Air Force Southern-led health security cooperation that expands access to care for local communities while building partner capacity and strengthening medical readiness across the region.



“Brownsweg is a big community, and there are also many people passing through—tourists, people from the timber industry and gold mining sector,” said Zr. Antomoi Jet, the lead nurse at MZ Brownsweg. “They all come here for help, so this is a particularly special clinic in the district.”



Located in Suriname’s Brokopondo district, within the Amazon rainforest, the clinic serves a wide population from surrounding villages and transient workers. During the first week of LAMAT 2026, U.S. Air Force medical personnel treated 410 patients.



“They helped the community a great deal,” Jet said. “The demand is high, especially for people with eye problems. Many people wanted to visit the optician and did receive help here at the clinic. Other people came to see the doctor for different complaints. So, it’s been a very significant and valuable contribution for the people.”



The LAMAT mission is fueled by the power of collaboration, where U.S. and partner nation forces unite behind a common purpose—to strengthen collective readiness and to deliver tangible benefits for communities.



“The work at Brownsweg is the culmination of months of collaboration and partnership with our host nation providers,” said Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, LAMAT 2026 mission commander. “What our doctors, dentists and support staff are doing now is only possible because of the generous dedication of time, coordination and commitment to knowledge exchange from our partners in Suriname.”



Of those treated, 155 patients received eye exams to assess their ocular health.



“I have been able to help [these] patients see better and help them read, patients that have not been able to read their entire life and give them something as simple as a basic reader,” said Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist. “This has been very rewarding to me to be able to help people in this area that might not have access to care, either because of where they live or because of financial resources.”



In addition, 180 patients received primary care services, including health assessments and prescribed medications as needed. Over 70 patients were treated for dental needs, receiving comprehensive oral evaluations, cleanings, oral hygiene education and extractions.



“In the United States, care is accessible and people can choose which providers they see,” said Maj. Kelsey Geiger, 434th AMDS dentist. “The people here don’t really have that option. So as a healthcare provider, I am trying to give them the best possible care I can in the scenarios we are given here. They have been super thankful, and we are grateful to provide that care for them.”



Geiger also highlighted the human impact of the mission through patient interaction. A young girl visiting the clinic shared that she hopes to become a doctor someday but became nervous when it was time for her dental exam, prompting Geiger to switch roles with her.



“I sat in the chair, and she acted like the dentist for me,” Geiger said. “I was telling her how she can feel for cavities. After I was the patient for a bit, she felt much more comfortable with me checking out her teeth. By the end of the appointment, she was actually a little upset that she didn’t have any cavities.”



Beyond patient care, the mission at MZ Brownsweg also enables the LAMAT team to apply expeditionary medical skills in a diverse, resource limited environment and strengthen readiness to practice medicine anytime, anywhere.



U.S. Air Force medical personnel will continue working in Brownsweg through the final week of LAMAT 2026, while also supporting additional sites across the country.