Diamond Sharp: Airmen act fast to aid injured hiker at Cummins Falls

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center’s Noncommissioned Officers Academy Class 26-C were awarded the Diamond Sharp Award, April 14, 2026, at the Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. Nine Tech. Sgts received recognition from Master Sgt. Amy Threlkeld, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Marcus Strait, their instructor and additional duty first sergeant. see less | View Image Page

McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. —A group of students from the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center’s Noncommissioned Officers Academy Class 26-C were awarded the Diamond Sharp Award for going above and beyond to assist an injured hiker during a visit toCummins Falls, April 14, 2026.

What started as a weekend hike turned into a real-world test of training and teamwork for nine Airmen. As they made their way to the base ofCummins Falls, they took in the view after their trek, but the moment quickly shifted when two members of the group spotted trouble.

Tech. Sgts Nicole Gehlhausen and Katie Franco noticed a hiker from another group who had fallen against the rocks, suffering a deep cut above their eyebrow. Without hesitation, they moved in to help, assessing the injury and beginning first aid.

As the situation unfolded, the rest of the team sprang into action. Several Airmen swam across the pool of water at the base of the falls to retrieve a first aid kit.

Once the team had the necessary supplies, they controlled the bleeding and stabilized the injured hiker. Following initial treatment, Tech. Sgts Ricky Longarini, Tanner Fjerestad, and Amine Malki carefully guided the hiker through two high-flow sections of water onto safer ground.

After reaching safety, the team advised the hiker to seek emergency medical care. Follow-up communication later confirmed they required surgery, reinforcing the importance of the care received at the scene.

For their swift, coordinated response and commitment to helping others in a moment of need, Tech. Sgts Nicole Gehlhausen, Amine Malki, Ricky Longarini, Tanner Fjerestad, Dwight Barton, Jeison Arboldea, Katie Franco, Caleb Reeder, and Nelson Amaya, earned recognition fromMaster Sgt. Amy Threlkeld, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s first sergeant, andMaster Sgt. Marcus Strait, their instructor and additional duty first sergeant.

Their response reflects the Air Force core value of service before self, demonstrating that training doesn’t end in the classroom — and that Airmen are always ready when it matters most.

The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center includes three divisions: the Chief Master Sgt. Paul H. Lankford EPME Center, the TEC-University Video Production and Learning Development Division, and the Mission Support Division. Together, they represent all components of the Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members—working side by side to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.