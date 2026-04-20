The Army Unified Network Service Catalog Customer Engagement Forum

Photo By Amanda Pearson | The NETCOM G3/5 IT Mission Support Directorate hosted and facilitated the Army Unified...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Pearson | The NETCOM G3/5 IT Mission Support Directorate hosted and facilitated the Army Unified Network Service Catalog (AUNSC) Customer Engagement Forum, marking a critical milestone in the Army’s transition to centrally delivered IT services as directed by HQDA DCS, G-6. With full-scale AUNSC implementation underway, direct engagement with customers and service providers proved essential. see less | View Image Page

The NETCOM G3/5 IT Mission Support Directorate hosted and facilitated the Army Unified Network Service Catalog (AUNSC) Customer Engagement Forum, marking a critical milestone in the Army’s transition to centrally delivered IT services as directed by HQDA DCS, G-6. With full-scale AUNSC implementation underway, direct engagement with customers and service providers proved essential. Their operational insight and technical expertise are critical to shaping the future of the Unified Network and ensuring the catalog reflects the needs of the force.



This engagement served not only as a review of services, but as a strategic opportunity to influence how the Army will deliver, manage, and standardize IT capabilities across the enterprise. The forum represents a key checkpoint for NETCOM in aligning its capabilities with the Army’s Unified Network vision. As the authoritative source for baseline IT services available to authorized Army organizations, the AUNSC ensures all services align with Army Unified Network Plan (AUNP) objectives and Zero-Trust principles. Through this collaborative effort, NETCOM continues to drive standardization, strengthen cybersecurity, and advance the Army’s transformation toward a fully integrated, modernized Unified Network.



Over the course of three days, the AUNSC Customer Engagement Forum saw significant participation across the enterprise, with 395 individuals active in the Teams channel and more than 300 attendees joining live sessions. The event brought together 50 service providers and capability managers, resulting in the submission of more than 90 Requests for Change (RFCs) for consideration in the FY27–28 AUNSC publication. Participants from 25 Mission Partner Commands contributed valuable insights that will help clarify service expectations, reduce confusion, and strengthen alignment across the Unified Network.



Engagement continued beyond the event as stakeholders refined, clarified, and justified RFCs in preparation for presentation to the Change Advisory Board (CAB) in April. CAB membership includes NETCOM, ARCYBER, and HQDA representatives, ensuring enterprise-wide oversight and governance. Across the three days, service providers delivered presentations covering 42 Baseline Services, four Mission-Funded Services, and 18 Supporting Services.



The forum concluded with a comprehensive review of the RFC process, the Army IT Portfolio and AUNSC alignment, Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) standardization efforts, and an overview of NETCOM’s measurement standards, thresholds, and reporting service-level agreements. These discussions reinforced the Army’s commitment to transparency, modernization, and unified service delivery.



This successful engagement underscores the critical role of sustained collaboration between NETCOM, ARCYBER, HQDA, and Mission Partner Commands as the Army continues to advance toward a unified, secure, and modernized network environment. The insights, RFCs, and enterprise-wide participation generated during the forum directly strengthen the AUNSC and ensure services remain aligned with operational needs, Zero-Trust principles, and the Army Unified Network vision. NETCOM remains committed to transparency, standardization, and customer-focused service delivery as it moves into the next phase of AUNSC development and Unified Network implementation.