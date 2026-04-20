New Child Development Center at Naval Base Kitsap Ahead of Schedule, Boosting Support for Military Families

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | Brand new playground equipment highlights the modern features of the new Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Child Development Center. Constructed to meet growing demand, the NAVFAC Northwest-managed project delivers critical infrastructure to improve quality of life and support the readiness of local service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda McCarthy) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | Brand new playground equipment highlights the modern features of the new Naval Base...... read more read more

Construction of a new Bangor Child Development Center (CDC) at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) will finish well ahead of schedule this May. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Design-Bid-Build project will nearly double the capacity of the previous facility and serve as a best practices model for another CDC construction underway at Jackson Park.

The new facility is a critical component of the Navy's commitment to supporting service members and their families and a key project under the Chief of Naval Operations' "Sailors First" initiative. The state-of-the-art CDC will add 214 much-needed spaces for children of military personnel in the region. This expansion is a direct response to the high demand for quality, affordable childcare and is vital for the readiness of military families.

"This project is about taking care of our people. It is a direct investment in the well-being of our Sailors and their families, which is crucial to our readiness," said NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer Capt. Preston Taylor. "By providing safe and accessible childcare, we are living up to the principles of the 'Sailors First' initiative. When our Sailors know their children are in a high-quality, nurturing environment, they can focus on their critical missions with greater peace of mind."

The facility features a variety of amenities designed to provide a modern, enriching environment for children. Amenities include beach-themed décor, 14 miles worth of heated and chilled floors for comfort throughout the year, a new, modern playground, and even artwork from current staff and students.

“Designing a Child Development Center for children from infancy through kindergarten presents a unique set of challenges that go far beyond typical facility planning,” said Resident Officer In Charge of Construction (ROICC) Bangor Lt. Cdr. Josh Moore. “Every room in this center has been thoughtfully designed with features specifically geared towards the age group it serves.”

Standard requirements for CDCs include rounded corners on tables to prevent injury, pinch guards on doors to keep small fingers safe and low-seated toilet seats for accessibility. The design team then went above and beyond to make the CDC a welcoming and inclusive place for the children.

“We also incorporated innovative solutions like roll-out stairs to provide children with safe access to sinks,” said Moore. “Even the outdoor playground is not a one-size-fits-all space. It is a carefully zoned area with equipment specifically chosen for the developmental needs of different age groups.”

These design elements, Moore said, are not just features - they are critical components that ensure the safety of the children and support the staff in their mission to provide exceptional care for our military families.

"A strong community is built on the well-being of its families,” said Capt. Alex Baerg, commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap.“This new Child Development Center is a clear demonstration of our commitment to supporting our service members and their loved ones.It's an investment in our children's future and our readiness, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it will have for years to come."

The project's accelerated timeline is a testament to the dedication and efficient work of the NAVFAC Northwest team and its contracting partners.

The same crews working the Bangor CDC began constructing the Jackson Park CDC earlier this year, using the best practices they learned along the way at Bangor to expedite construction with another anticipated early finish. NBK and NAVFAC Northwest will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony early this summer to mark the beginning of the new chapter for staff and students.