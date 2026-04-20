Fairchild AFB continues comprehensive response to PFAS contamination

The Air Force will expand drinking water testing around Fairchild Air Force Base and begin installing more in‑home water filters this fall to help address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination affecting some West Plains residents.



Air Force environmental experts shared the updates during a public meeting Apr. 8. Representatives from Washington Department of Ecology, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency briefed the community on next steps in the ongoing investigation and response.



“The Fairchild team is part of this community, and we share community concerns about PFAS,” said Megan Riccobono, Air Force Civil Engineer Center remedial project manager at Fairchild AFB. “We want the community to know the Air Force is aggressively tackling this issue and taking necessary steps to protect human health and drinking water supplies.”



PFAS is a family of manmade chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging and firefighting foam. These foams have been widely used by the Air Force, fire departments and industries to fight fuel fires.



The Air Force’s top priority is making sure residents have safe drinking water. As of late 2025, the Air Force had tested 420 private wells and installed 92 whole‑house water treatment systems. For 62 additional homes, the Air Force is working on a contract to install smaller filters at a single tap to remove PFAS from water used for drinking and cooking while long‑term solutions are evaluated.



"We recognize there is a risk in ingesting drinking water containing PFAS, so it is important for impacted homeowners to have an effective solution while we continue to gather data, evaluate remedies and implement and monitor those enduring solutions," said Riccobono.



More investigation work is planned. Starting in 2026, a new contract will expand the testing area, install more treatment systems, and study long‑term cleanup options. This sampling will also help design a system to stop PFAS in groundwater from moving farther into the West Plains.



The Air Force’s cleanup follows a federal law called the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). CERCLA provides a step‑by‑step process for investigating and cleaning up environmental contamination.

Riccobono emphasized that the process is a methodical, step-by-step effort to scientifically understand the contamination before implementing cleanup technologies.



“Air Force responses to PFAS have been guided by the CERCLA process because it is important for actions to arise from a framework that emphasizes data-driven investigative approaches and public involvement,” Riccobono explained. “Without CERCLA, parties may instead work with incomplete data or rush into a response based on cost or speed without evaluating alternatives.”



Community involvement remains a cornerstone of this strategy. The Fairchild Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), which includes community members and agency representatives, holds regular public meetings to keep residents informed and provide community input into the cleanup.



“The community will play a vital role in the long-term cleanup strategy,” Riccobono said. “We will remain transparent by sharing relevant information, hosting public events like RABs and Open Houses and maintaining open channels for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and receive the latest scientific updates.”



To stay informed, visit the Environmental Hub on Fairchild AFB’s website at [https://www.fairchild.af.mil/Information/Environmental-Hub/](https://www.fairchild.af.mil/Information/Environmental-Hub/).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:11 Story ID: 563100 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild AFB continues comprehensive response to PFAS contamination, by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.