BJACH honors laboratory graduates, Soldier promotions

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — Sgt. 1st Class Sharlene John, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Department of Pathology at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, promotes Pvt. Anthony Tran to private first class during a combined graduation and promotion ceremony April 17, 2026, at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Spc. Howard Bates, back, and Pfc. Amy Francisco, center, were also recognized during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — Sgt. 1st Class Sharlene John, noncommissioned officer in charge of...... read more read more

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital recognized two newly trained medical laboratory specialists and honored three Soldiers for promotion during a combined graduation and advancement ceremony April 17.

Pfc. Howard Bates and Pfc. Anthony Tran completed the Phase II clinical practicum portion of the Medical Laboratory Specialist Course as members of Class 25-020, the final step in the Army’s training pipeline for laboratory technicians.

Pfc. Amy Francisco, who completed the program in March as a member of Class 25-015, was also recognized during the ceremony after being promoted to private first class.

The ceremony was emceed by Cpl. Faith Euell, who recognized Department of Pathology staff, family members and leaders in attendance.

The Medical Laboratory Specialist Course includes classroom instruction at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, followed by a supervised clinical practicum at select military medical treatment facilities, including BJACH.

Sgt. 1st Class Sharlene John, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Department of Pathology, said the hands-on training environment at BJACH helps prepare Soldiers for success at their follow-on assignments.

“This location prepares each student for their next assignment to be able to serve as a lead technician,” John said. “They receive direct instruction, repeated hands-on training and the time needed to truly learn their craft.”

John encouraged the Soldiers to remain committed to professional growth throughout their careers.

“Never think you have arrived or learned everything you need to know,” John said. “Always continue to seek experience and share what you have learned with others.”

During the ceremony, Bates was promoted to specialist, while Francisco and Tran were promoted to private first class.

Following graduation and promotion, the three Soldiers are preparing to serve at Army Medicine platforms in Hawaii, Germany and South Korea, helping deliver diagnostic support that sustains readiness and supports the warfighter.

Bates and Tran were also inducted into the Army Medical Department Regiment, formally recognizing their affiliation with Army Medicine.

The Department of Pathology at BJACH supports patient care and readiness by providing timely, accurate diagnostic testing for Soldiers, Families and retirees across the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk community.