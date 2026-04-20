(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Veterans and community members invited to 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Story by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host its annualVA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, inviting Veterans, employees and community members to walk or roll 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) while raising awareness and collecting donations for homeless Veterans.

    Suggested donation items include new clothing (socks, T-shirts and undergarments), hygiene items (toothpaste, soap and deodorant), nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Donations can be made in advance or on-site at any participating location.

    This year, TVHS aims to engage more than 300 participants and raise $8,000 in donations to support Veterans in the region.

    WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, families, and community partners.

    WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (local time; Chattanooga operates on Eastern Time)

    WHERE:

    • Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, 400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
    • Nashville VA Medical Center, 1310 24th Ave. S., Nashville, TN
    • Chattanooga VA Clinic, 6401 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN
    • Clarksville VA Clinic, 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, TN

    ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Bailey Breving at bailey.breving@va.gov.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:59
    Story ID: 563093
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Veterans and community members invited to 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll, by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homeless Veteran
    Veterans Health Administration
    VA2K
    Veterans
    Nasvhille

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version