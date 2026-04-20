Tennessee Veterans and community members invited to 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host its annualVA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, inviting Veterans, employees and community members to walk or roll 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) while raising awareness and collecting donations for homeless Veterans.
Suggested donation items include new clothing (socks, T-shirts and undergarments), hygiene items (toothpaste, soap and deodorant), nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Donations can be made in advance or on-site at any participating location.
This year, TVHS aims to engage more than 300 participants and raise $8,000 in donations to support Veterans in the region.
WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, families, and community partners.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (local time; Chattanooga operates on Eastern Time)
WHERE:
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Bailey Breving at bailey.breving@va.gov.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:59
|Story ID:
|563093
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
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