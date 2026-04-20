Tennessee Veterans and community members invited to 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host its annualVA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, inviting Veterans, employees and community members to walk or roll 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) while raising awareness and collecting donations for homeless Veterans.

Suggested donation items include new clothing (socks, T-shirts and undergarments), hygiene items (toothpaste, soap and deodorant), nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Donations can be made in advance or on-site at any participating location.

This year, TVHS aims to engage more than 300 participants and raise $8,000 in donations to support Veterans in the region.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, families, and community partners.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (local time; Chattanooga operates on Eastern Time)

WHERE:

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, 400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, TN

Nashville VA Medical Center, 1310 24th Ave. S., Nashville, TN

Chattanooga VA Clinic, 6401 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN

Clarksville VA Clinic, 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, TN

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Bailey Breving at bailey.breving@va.gov.