Corps of Engineers approves dam removal for Kinnickinnic River Restoration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, officially approved the Kinnickinnic River Feasibility Report and Finding of No Significant Impact that recommends the removal of two dams to restore the natural flow April 10.



The report, completed in partnership with the city of River Falls, Wisconsin, is a culmination of a comprehensive study and endorses a plan to remove the Junction Falls and Powell Falls dams, aiming to reverse ecological damage and restore the Class 1 trout stream to its historic, free-flowing state. The project can now advance to the design and implementation phase.



"The approval of the Kinnickinnic River Feasibility Report marks a major milestone and critical step forward in our partnership with the city of River Falls to deliver lasting environmental benefits to the Kinnickinnic River," said Col. Matthew Chase, St. Paul District commander. "We are committed to restoring this vital aquatic ecosystem for the community and for future generations."



The two dams have created impoundments, known locally as Lake George and Lake Louise, which have led to high water temperatures, sedimentation, and reduced aquatic diversity, degrading the health of the renowned trout stream. Prior to the dams' construction, the river flowed freely over natural waterfalls.



The aquatic ecosystem restoration project is anticipated to restore the natural river channel and reconnect 1.5 miles of the river; improve water quality and lower water temperatures critical for trout survival; enhance aquatic habitat and increase biodiversity; and re-establish the river's natural sediment transport process.



This project is authorized under Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1996, as amended. The feasibility report and integrated environmental assessment is located here: [https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Projects/Article/2988345/aquatic-ecosystem-restoration-section-206-kinnickinnic-river-restoration-wiscon/](https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Projects/Article/2988345/aquatic-ecosystem-restoration-section-206-kinnickinnic-river-restoration-wiscon/)



The Corps of Engineers contributes to the environmental sustainability of our nation by protecting the nation’s aquatic resources. We manage the Clean Water Act permitting program for the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, ensuring that development is accomplished in a sustainable manner.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:48 Story ID: 563091 Location: RIVER FALLS, WISCONSIN, US Hometown: RIVER FALLS, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers approves dam removal for Kinnickinnic River Restoration, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.