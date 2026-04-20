Courtesy Photo | Take advantage of exclusive savings in the Commissary Sales Flyer, April 20 – May 3, featuring our Operation Baby Sale, so you can stretch your hard-earned dollars. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Take advantage of exclusive savings in the Commissary Sales Flyer, April 20 – May 3,...... read more read more

Don’t miss out on amazing deals in the April 20 – May 3 Commissary Sales Flyer

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

NOTE: Watch https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_s4ByX6inb5d87YsD.mp4?1775865190 and https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_EfRt0APbMGH31cc2.mp4?1775865189.

FORT LEE, Va. – Take advantage of exclusive savings in the https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer, April 20 – May 3, featuring ourOperation Baby Sale promotional event, so families can save more on the baby products they need.

Running May 1-15, theOperation Baby Saleevent brings deals on baby essentials with the theme “Deals on Baby Essentials You Can’t Duck!” Designed to deliver convenience, quality and value to the military community, this limited-time event is available at stateside and Pacific Area commissaries. Shoppers can explore all sale items by visitinghttps://shop.commissaries.com/baby-sale.

Boneless pork shoulder (Boston butt), on sale for $1.89 a pound, is a tender cut of meat, ideal for slow-cooking methods to break down connective tissues and create juicy, fall-apart pork.

USDA Choice flank steak, on sale for $11.42 a pound, is a lean cut of beef, best when marinated, cooked quickly over high heat and sliced thin against the grain to maximize tenderness.

Sweet onions are on sale for 79 cents a pound and white onions for 59 cents a pound. Slow cook either sweet or white onions in a skillet to caramelize, creating a rich, savory topper for your flank steak.

In observance of May being National Military Appreciation Month, commissaries are showcasing our “Together We Stand Strong”campaign by inviting patrons to submit photos of themselves in uniform or of loved ones who have served. Photos can be submitted athttps://shop.commissaries.com/stand-strong, where selected entries may be featured in future videos and Commissary Sales Flyers as part of ongoing recognition efforts.

Below are more great ways to save money at your commissary:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_flank_steak_dinner_deal_under_30/r/3875346312916373689. Feed your family a “Flank Steak Meal Deal” for under $30, available now in this week’s sales flyer.

· Soda Sale. Stock up on Pepsi, on sale at $3 a six-pack (16.9 ounces), available April 25-26.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Unlock digital savings like Instant Discounts, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free deals, and high-value coupons. Just clip your coupons online and see the savings add up instantly at checkout. If you’re shopping CONUS, you can enjoy over $50 in savings on select products with digital coupons. While BOGO deals aren’t available overseas, patrons there can still take advantage of exclusive Instant Savings.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsIf you love stocking up, Commissary Store Brands are a great way to stretch your dollar and squirrel away food for your pantry, fridge and freezer. DeCA’s private label offers tons of quality products across the store at budget friendly prices.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. (YES!) We’ve increased savings on the products you purchase most often, making it easier for you to maximize every shopping trip. Explore hundreds of YES! items throughout the store, including dairy, fresh meats, produce, cleaning supplies and more. Just look for the bright orange YES! label.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery. Make shopping a breeze with these convenient features:

o Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

o Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

o Access digital coupons, sales flyers, and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Getting started is easy—place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, complete your payment—and let us handle the rest for stress-free shopping. Check if delivery is available in your area: https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true

Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.