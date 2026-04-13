NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces 2025 Sailors of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), announces Construction Electrician 3rd Class Kevin Christopher Clarion, assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Rota, from Lahaina, Hawaii, as the 2025 Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central’s (EURAFCENT) mission is to deliver construction, engineering, and contracting that strengthens the foundry across three continents. This year, the command honors those Sailors whose exceptional performance and dedication have earned them the title of Sailors of the Year.

The awards honor individuals whose achievements stand out in a field of remarkable talent.

"These Sailors go above and beyond to improve effectiveness and mission readiness,” Capt. Andrew Olsen, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer said. “Our Sailors of the Year have demonstrated exceptional achievements in supporting our warfighters."

The command recognized winners in four categories:

Shore Sailor of the Year: Equipment Operator 1st Class Lawrence Stanley, Public Works Department (PWD) Rota, Spain

Sea Sailor of the Year: Utilitiesman 1st Class Abbie Phillips, PWD Bahrain

Junior Sailor of the Year: Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Wenhan Fan, PWD Rota, Spain

Bluejacket of the Year: Construction Electrician 3rd Class Kevin Christopher Clarion, PWD Souda Bay, Greece

Stanley, the Shore Sailor of the Year, manages the weight handling program and leads Seabees in the transportation division at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota. The Yanceyville, N.C., native credited the accomplishments of his junior troops for his success.

“It is humbling to be recognized as Sailor of the Year,” Stanley said. “This is not an accomplishment to be achieved alone, and without the Seabees here at PWD Rota, I would not be the NAVFAC EURAFCENT Shore Sailor of the Year.”

Fan, a 10-year Navy veteran was named Junior Sailor of the Year. Fan from Ellijay, Ga., serves as a crane inspector at NAVSTA Rota. He believes his focus on putting his Sailors first is what made him stand out.

“It feels really good to be recognized for the effort and time I have invested in ensuring Sailors at PWD Rota are successful in all aspects of their career,” Fan said. “By continuing to make sure the Sailors under my command are able to succeed, I in turn am reflected the same way.”

Phillips, the Sea Sailor of the Year, serves as the Assistant Public Works Officer at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The Dublin, Ga., native manages two Military Construction projects valued at $80 million and oversees a project portfolio worth $37 million. In her spare time, she serves as the Seabee Ball President, raising more than $30,000 for the event.

“I focus on leading from the front, supporting my junior Sailors, and ensuring the job gets done right,” Phillips said. “Balancing high-visibility projects while mentoring and developing my team shows that I’m invested in both mission success and the growth of my Sailors.”

Clarion, the Bluejacket of the Year, is a native of Lahaina, Hawaii. He executes daily work orders to maintain the NSA Souda Bay’s vital electrical systems and actively seeks leadership roles and volunteer opportunities.

"I was able to contribute to the command’s morale and operational efficiency beyond my primary duties as an electrician," Clarion said. "It allowed me to demonstrate that I am committed not just to my technical trade, but to the professional growth and success of the small circle at this command.”

Sailor of the Year is a time-honored tradition introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual program recognizes the superior performance of enlisted personnel and emphasizes outstanding achievement, exemplary personal conduct, exceptional military bearing, and superb initiative.

These awards honor not just these Seabees’ individual excellence, but the hard work, dedication, and strong leadership that defines the entire NAVFAC EURAFCENT team,” Olsen said. “I'm proud to lead an organization of highly competent professionals who embody the Navy's values and drive our mission forward."

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.