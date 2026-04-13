Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps cuts Ribbon on newest Consolidated Storage Facility

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, serves as the guest speaker for the Class II Logistics Facility ribbon cutting ceremony, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. The new Class II Logistics Facility consolidates both the Consolidated Storage Program’s high-volume Individual Issue Facility operations and the Class II Sustainment Program’s technical maintenance and repair mission, ensuring Marines are more efficiently equipped and mission-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, served as the guest speaker as Marines, civilians, and senior leaders gathered at Camp Lejeune to mark the official opening of a new 109,000-square-foot Individual Issue Facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signaling a major step forward in modernizing how the United States Marine Corps equips its force.



The ceremony highlighted a modernization effort funded through congressional Hurricane Florence recovery appropriations and transformed into a cornerstone of readiness for the region.



What began as a requirement to replace aging infrastructure evolved into something far more significant: a consolidated, technology-enabled facility designed to equip Marines faster, more efficiently, and with greater accountability.



The facility houses approximately 80,000 square feet dedicated to Consolidated Storage Program operations, with the remaining footprint supporting CIISD functions. For the first time, issue, turn-in, inspection, and maintenance activities are unified under a single roof, eliminating the need for Marines to travel between multiple locations depending on whether they were checking in or checking out.



The improved layout allows parallel processing of units, clearer customer flow, and dedicated zones for inspection and maintenance. By consolidating inventory, the facility reduces administrative overhead and eliminates the inefficiencies associated with managing multiple warehouses.



Behind the customer-facing counters, the gains are tangible. Expanded maintenance space allows damaged equipment to be repaired and returned to service faster, extending the lifecycle of critical gear and increasing cost avoidance. An additional Non-Destructive Test Equipment x-ray machine increases inspection capacity of Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts by two to three times, improving both safety and throughput.



Technology also plays a central role. Marines can now schedule appointments digitally and access their individual gear receipts online, enhancing transparency and accountability while aligning with enterprise-wide visibility initiatives across the United States Marine Corps.



Marine Force Storage Command describes the facility as a regional distribution hub that supports centralized management of Individual Combat Clothing and Equipment and future modernization efforts, including expanded automation concepts currently under development.



The new Individual Issue Facility is fully operational and supports initial issue, turn-in, and exchange of individual combat clothing and equipment. Marines assigned to Camp Lejeune can schedule appointments through their unit supply representatives or by using the online scheduling system available through Marine Force Storage Command. Walk-in support may be available based on capacity, but appointments remain the primary method to ensure efficient service.