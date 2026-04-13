U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific - Asia rocks Okinawa

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performs for members of the Okinawan community during a show at a local mall in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, April 13, 2026. Members of the PACAF Band act as musical ambassadors, bridging cultural gaps and strengthening ties through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performs for members of the Okinawan community...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed across Okinawa April 11–14, 2026, engaging U.S. service members, families and local residents through a series of live events aimed at strengthening community partnerships.

The band’s visit supported Pacific Air Forces’ mission to build relationships with allies and partners while boosting morale across military and host-nation communities. Through a mix of American and Japanese music, the musicians connected with audiences and highlighted the shared cultural ties between the United States and Japan.

The group headlined the second day of America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, one of the installation’s largest annual events, which drew more than 46,000 attendees. The performance showcased a diverse setlist designed to resonate with both American and Okinawan audiences.

Beyond Kadena, the band performed at public venues across the island, including a local mall in Kitanakagusuku, offering residents additional opportunities to experience live music. Performances included songs in both English and Japanese, followed by meet-and-greet sessions where attendees spoke with performers and learned more about the band’s mission.

“We hope to create a lasting sense of connection and enjoyment through our performances,” said Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, U.S.A.F. Band of the Pacific regional band vocalist. “We use music to help bring people together, music is something that can be felt as much as it's heard and that shared feeling is what leaves a lasting impression.”

The band also visited Kadena High School, where students attended a live performance and learned about the role of Air Force musicians in supporting global operations and community engagement.

“The members of the band are excellent performers, and bringing them to the community helps strengthen relationships between U.S. forces and Okinawan residents,” said Sayaka Higa, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement lead. “Music is something we can all enjoy together.”

The Band of the Pacific regularly performs throughout the Indo-Pacific region, serving as musical ambassadors for the U.S. Air Force while supporting official ceremonies, community outreach and morale events.