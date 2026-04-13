Joint Task Force–Micronesia Conducts Operations to Support Civil Authorities in CNMI

COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (April 20, 2026) — Joint Task Force–Micronesia (JTF-M) is conducting Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to recover from the devastating impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

Super Typhoon Sinlaku made landfall Tuesday, April 14, bringing torrential rain and damaging winds of up to 150 mph to Saipan and Tinian; and tropical storm force winds up to 60 mph to Rota and Guam through Thursday, April 16.

Following the declaration for Condition of Readiness (COR) 4 for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota at 2 p.m. April 17, JTF-M mobilized personnel to begin damage assessments to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) priorities.

DSCA provides for U.S. military forces to assist and support U.S. civilian government agencies, such as FEMA, during emergencies and disasters. JTF-M stands ready to deliver timely, coordinated, and mission-focused assistance to civil authorities as they respond to evolving conditions.

“U.S. military forces supporting JTF-M are postured, trained, and fully integrated with local and federal partners to ensure a rapid and effective response that prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of the CNMI community,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, JTF-M. “We are committed to providing capabilities that enhance the overall response effort while working in close coordination with civil authorities.”

Department of War (DoW) is prepared to support mission assignments from FEMA such as debris clearance, assistance with inter-island sea and rotary-wing lift for the movement of personnel and supplies, operation of aerial ports and the establishment of intermediate staging bases to support recovery efforts, and other missions as approved. As FEMA identifies where DoW support will best assist its operations, JTF-M will coordinate appropriate personnel and equipment to support the government and people in affected areas.

JTF-M remains committed to supporting civil authorities and the people of the CNMI with professionalism, transparency, and a unified approach as operations continue to develop.

The CNMI is an unincorporated U.S. territory comprised of 14 islands. Saipan is the island capital of the CNMI, and along with Tinian and Rota, are the primary inhabited islands.

Homeland defense is part of the DoW National Defense Strategy, and all components of DoW regularly prepare to help the citizens of our nation, and other nations, in their time of need. DoW forces regularly train in exercise scenarios assisting civil authorities, and have significant experience responding to post-storm recovery in the Marianas, to include support during Typhoon Soudelor in 2015 and Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.