Photo By Julius Evans | Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) held a retirement ceremony to say...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) held a retirement ceremony to say goodbye to Command Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Lindbeck at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Nelson Chapel, Friday, April 17. Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC’s commanding officer, was the presiding officer. see less | View Image Page

NMRLC Command Master Chief Brandon L. Lindbeck Retires after 30 Years of Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yorktown, VA - Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) held a retirement ceremony to say goodbye to Command Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandon Lindbeck at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Nelson Chapel, Friday, April 17. Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC’s commanding officer, was the presiding officer.



Family and friends from around the nation were present, making this a standing-room-only event. Shipmates who served with him from previous duty stations were also present to watch the heartfelt presentation of mementos, stories, and salutations.



At one point in the ceremony, when Lindbeck shared a story about how his journey in the Navy began, he recounted how his father-in-law had recommended that he join the Navy instead of the Coast Guard.



"I wanted to see the world, so I shared this with my father-in-law. He replied that if I really wanted to see the world, I should join the Navy." Unbeknownst to him, although his father-in-law couldn't be present, he did send a letter.



"Brandon, Mom, and I are so proud of you! You have excelled in your 30-year Navy career, attaining the rank of Master Chief! I recall telling you to join the Navy when I heard you were contemplating joining the Coast Guard. I asked you why the Coast Guard? You said you wanted to see the world, to which I replied that if you want to see the world, join the Navy. That is where I saw the world, as I spent 15 years stationed in distant lands and loved it. I am very glad you joined my favorite armed force. Congratulations on retiring after three decades. You obviously were a dedicated Navy man, husband, and father to your wonderful children! Your favorite father-in-law and mother-in-law. We love you! Tom and Louise



Lindbeck graduated from Knoxville High School in 1994 and enlisted in the United States Navy in April 1996. He completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Hospital Corpsman A-School.



He went on to Field Medical Service School at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA. He later completed Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman School in Groton, CT, and Navy Dive School in Panama City, FL.



His sea duty assignments included 12th Marines, Okinawa, Japan; 26th MSSG, Jacksonville, NC; USS Memphis (SSN-691), Groton, CT; USS San Juan (SSN-751), Groton, CT; and the USS Mississippi (SSN-782), Pearl Harbor, HI.



His shore duty assignments included Branch Medical Clinic, Brunswick, ME; Naval Undersea Medical Institute, Groton, CT; Naval Health Care New England, Newport, RI; and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Pearl Harbor, HI.



Lindbeck is a graduate of Trident University International with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various unit and campaign awards.



When it was all said and done, those in the audience talked about how fitting the ceremony was in honoring a shipmate after such a long period of time.



"This was an amazing ceremony, and I could tell that he touched a lot of lives while he was in the Navy," said a former employee who retired shortly after Lindbeck came aboard.



NMRLC bids him farewell and following seas.