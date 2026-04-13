Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve

FORT BELVOIR, Va – Two and a half centuries after the first shots of the American revolution were fired, the Army Reserve continues to embody the spirit of those original minutemen. Like their predecessors, Citizen Soldiers stand ready to answer the Nation’s call – not as a force in reserve, but as a critical, integrated component of the Total Army, in support of the Joint Force and the Nation.

Since its establishment in 1908, more than 1.3 million Warrior Citizens have answered the call to serve. That legacy is not just history, it is the foundation of what the Army Reserve represents today: a capable, ready, and indispensable force.

Army Reserve Soldiers are “Twice the Citizen,” serving in uniform while excelling in civilian careers as doctors, engineers, educators, business leaders, and innovators. This blend of military discipline and real-world expertise enables faster mobilization, innovative problem-solving, and mission ready formations across global operations.

Right now, nearly 9,000 Army Reserve Soldiers are mobilized and/or deployed, supporting Army and Joint Force requirements and missions across 25 countries, to include support to Operation Epic Fury and operations on our Southern Border.

As the Army Reserve looks ahead, Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, remains focused on recruiting the next generation of talent, retaining experienced Soldiers, and transforming for the future fight.

“As the enabling capacity for the Army, our role has never been more critical,” Lt. Gen. Harter said, “The Army Reserve is driving on its purpose – building and delivering combat-ready Soldiers and formations at time of need, when the Nation calls.”

Join us as we mark the 118th year of the U.S. Army Reserve on April 23, 2026, and join the social media conversation with #ArmyReserve118.